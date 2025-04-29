Resetting the Patriots offensive line post-NFL Draft

Last year the New England Patriots had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. They allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL per Next Gen Stats (40.7%), and ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed before contact. Heading into this offseason, arguably their biggest need was to improve that group up front.

They've spent the last four months doing just that. With the bulk of free agency and now the 2025 NFL Draft behind them, significant changes were made the group. While a few more moves on the margins could come between now and training camp at this point we have a relatively clear picture of what the Patriots' offensive line will look like when they begin preparation for the 2025 season.

In total the Patriots added eight linemen to the roster this offseason. At the same time they moved on from five linemen who were on the team at the end of last season. The full breakdown looks like this...

Additions:

-T Morgan Moses (FA)

-C Garrett Bradbury (FA)

-G Wes Schweitzer (FA)

-T Will Campbell (Draft)

-C Jared Wilson (Draft)

-T Marcus Bryant (Draft)

-G Jack Conley (UDFA)

-T Cole Birdow (UDFA)

Losses:

-T Chuks Okorafor

-C David Andrews

-G Lester Cotton

-C Lecitus Smith

-C Jake Andrews

With those moves, the Patriots now appear to be better positioned on the offensive line. While there are still questions, the upside of the group is higher at this point on the calendar than it was at the same point in recent seasons.

Where did the Patriots improve, and what questions still need to be answered? Let's take a look at each spot, starting with the most-talked-about position on the line this offseason...

Left tackle

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2024 starters: Vederian Lowe (13 games), Demontrey Jacobs (2 games), Caedan Wallace (1 game), Chuks Okorafor (1 game)

Left tackle was an issue from the beginning for the Patriots in 2024. They went into camp without a clear plan. Initially it looked like the idea was for Chuks Okorafor - a career right tackle - to make the move to left but he was benched early in Week 1 then left the team. The team also tried to flip sides with Caedan Wallace - who only played right tackle in college - but he struggled before getting hurt.

In the end Vederian Lowe handled the responsibility for most of the way, and graded out among the worst left tackles in the NFL in 2024. Of 23 qualifying left tackles last year, Lowe ranked 18th in PFF’s pass blocking efficiency allowing 33 pressures and five sacks in 501 pass-blocking snaps. Lowe also committed 13 penalties, the fifth-most among left tackles and seventh-most among all tackles in the NFL in 2024.

The Patriots ended up using their biggest chip this offseason to attempt an upgrade at left tackle. They used the fourth overall pick on LSU's All-American Will Campbell -who yes, will play left tackle despite his arm length.

After uncertainty the last few years, there should be no question about who the Patriots' starting left tackle will be going into camp. Sure Campbell will need to adjust to the NFL game and prove he belongs in the league, but being the fourth overall pick he should be given every opportunity to do so.

While so much attention was paid to the starting left tackle job, there is still the question of the backup. In addition to Lowe returning, the Patriots also drafted Missouri's Marcus Bryant in the seventh round. Those two are now the only true left tackles on the roster. They'll likely compete for the job to backup Campbell, with Wallace potentially factoring in as well if the team wants to continue cross-training him.

Left guard

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

2024 starters: Michael Jordan (11 games), Layden Robinson (5 games), Sidy Sow (1 games)

For most of last year Michael Jordan held the left guard job for the Patriots, after winning the job in training camp. He was released late in the season, with then-rookie Layden Robinson finishing out the year. Robinson's inconsistent play left the position open-ended heading into the offseason.

It sounds like the Patriots did consider finding a definitive upgrade in the draft. According to multiple reports the Patriots were internally debating taking Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea at the 38th overall pick before Miami traded up to Pick 37 to take him.

Instead, there should now be a competition moving forward. Realistically, the Patriots weren't going to be able to answer every offensive line question they had this offseason. While they made investments in all of the other spots, left guard will be the spot that has the bigger questions moving forward.

There are three players that mainly stand out in the competition for that role. Robinson should have a chance to win the job back, while competing with 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange and 2023 fourth-round pick Sidy Sow.

Sow has primarily played right guard - including making 13 starts there as a rookie in 2023 - but profiles as a left guard in Josh McDaniels' offense. 75 of his 147 snaps came at left guard last year. Strange should factor in as well but he could get more time at the center position (more on that in a bit) than guard. UDFA guard Jack Conley shouldn't be overlooked here either, and could be in the mix for a depth role.

One more player to watch is rookie center Jared Wilson. While Wilson projects primarily as a center, EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf said during the draft that he believes Wilson can play guard as well, and could get reps at the position.

This will be one of the top position battles in training camp for the Patriots. While the four other positions should be mostly set, left guard should have more of the spotlight as the season gets underway.

Center

2024 starters: Ben Brown (10 games), David Andrews (4 games), Cole Strange (3 games), Nick Leverett (1 game)

After David Andrews suffered a season-ending injury last year the Patriots had to pivot - and pivot they did. Nick Leverett started one game before the team signed Ben Brown, turning to him for his first start on two days notice. Brown held his own though, and kept the job for most of the year before a late-season concussion pushed him to IR. That coincided with the return of Cole Strange, who got three games to close out the season.

With Andrews released, the position looked to be wide open. The Patriots have since made two notable additions, signing veteran Garrett Bradbury after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings, and then drafting Jared Wilson in the third round.

Bradbury, who spent the last six years as the starting center for the Vikings, feels like the safer option given his experience. However, his contract has minimal guaranteed money this year and none in 2026.

He'll look to hold off Wilson, the 95th overall pick in the draft. Most of the knocks on Wilson during the pre-draft process relate back to his lack of experience - he only started one year for Georgia and didn't play much as a reserve before that. Still, Wilson's high-level athleticism and football IQ should help him improve quickly.

This battle will come down to just how long Bradbury can hold Wilson off. If the rookie makes significant strides in training camp, he should be able to push for a Week 1 starting role. Even if Bradbury is playing well too, that could potentially come at left guard - but the long-term plan should be for Wilson to eventually settle at center.

While Bradbury and Wilson are the leading contenders here, they're not the only ones in the mix. Brown and Strange are back as well. They'll likely be competing for backup jobs, especially if the Patriots decide to move on from Bradbury if Wilson wins the initial starting job. Again with Strange there is the question of where he will get the majority of his reps - guard or center.

Right guard

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2024 starters: Mike Onwenu (11 games), Layden Robinson (6 games)

When the Patriots re-signed Mike Onwenu in free agency last year they said at the time the plan was to play him at tackle. That's what they did initially, with Sidy Sow looking like he was in position to win the starting guard spot. However Sow got hurt in the preseason, and the job went to Layden Robinson.

Robinson started one month at right guard before the team kicked Onwenu back inside. Robinson got a few more chances during the season, but ultimately the team went back to Onwenu down the stretch.

That kind of back-and-forth can be tough on a player, especially when it exists in the offseason and that player can't focus on training for just one spot. That's been the case for Onwenu for most of his NFL career, and he's played significant snaps at multiple positions in five of his six NFL seasons (he spent the entire 2022 season - which happened to be arguably his best - at right guard).

With Morgan Moses signed at right tackle, Onwenu should be able to finally settle at right guard in 2025. While he is technically a returning player, this spot could be viewed as an upgrade for the simple reason that Onwenu will actually be able to focus on the position.

The only question is who will back him up. That will likely come down to whichever player loses the left guard battle with Robinson, Sow, and Conley all possessing the size and skills needed to play right guard in Josh McDaniels' offense.

Right tackle

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2024 starters: Demontrey Jacobs (11 games), Mike Onwenu (6 games)

When Mike Onwenu kicked inside last year, Demontrey Jacobs was thrown into the fire for his first NFL action. He ended up started the majority of the season, and allowed 49 pressures whil committing 11 penalties.

The Patriots upgraded this spot in free agency, signing 11-year NFL vet Morgan Moses. It would be a significant surprise is Moses isn't the starter Week 1. Not only has he continued to play starting-caliber football, but he's remained durable late in his career and started 14 games each of the last two years.

However, at 34 years old Moses is not a long-term solution. In looking for his backup, the Patriots might also be looking for a player with starter upside, who can step into the role whenever Moses is done (Moses is signed on a three-year deal with no guaranteed money in 2027).

2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace was seemingly drafted as a potential starting right tackle last year, so if the new coaching staff views him the same way he should be the favorite. Jacobs should also be in the mix, after gaining significant experience last year.