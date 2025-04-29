Patriots officially release longtime long snapper Joe Cardona

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 06: Joe Cardona #49 of the New England Patriots looks on during the national anthem prior to playing the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that they're releasing veteran long snapper Joe Cardona.

"Thank you for your commitment and dedication, Joe," the team said on its official X account, along with a salute emoji for Cardona, who is also a Lieutenant in the Navy Reserve. Cardona received the NFL's Salute to Service award in 2023.

Cardona played long snapper for four seasons at Navy before the Patriots drafted him in the fifth round (166th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He went on to play 160 of a possible 164 games in 10 seasons for New England. He logged 20 career special teams tackles and forced a fumble for the first time in his career during the 2024 season.

The last remaining piece of the Patriots' dynasty era, Cardona also played 13 career playoff games and won two Super Bowls for New England in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images