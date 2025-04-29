Patriots officially release longtime long snapper Joe Cardona
It’s the end of an era at the long snapper position in New England.
The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that they're releasing veteran long snapper Joe Cardona.
"Thank you for your commitment and dedication, Joe," the team said on its official X account, along with a salute emoji for Cardona, who is also a Lieutenant in the Navy Reserve. Cardona received the NFL's Salute to Service award in 2023.
Cardona played long snapper for four seasons at Navy before the Patriots drafted him in the fifth round (166th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He went on to play 160 of a possible 164 games in 10 seasons for New England. He logged 20 career special teams tackles and forced a fumble for the first time in his career during the 2024 season.
The last remaining piece of the Patriots' dynasty era, Cardona also played 13 career playoff games and won two Super Bowls for New England in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
After the Patriots drafted Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby with the 251st pick in the 2025 draft, the proverbial writing was on the wall for Cardona's time in New England. With his release, new head coach Mike Vrabel can officially close the book on the same dynastic run that, ironically, he was a part of himself as a linebacker for eight seasons in New England.