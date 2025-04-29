Doughboys Interview: Adolfo Gonzalez sits down with Mike Mitchell

It's a Doughboys interview that fans of the podcast will enjoy, as it was conducted by an actual fan of the podcast.

But is "conducted" even the right word in this case? Old friend of the show Adolfo Gonzalez Jr. joined us via zoom to take part in an interview with a member of his favorite thing to listen to (aside from Toucher & Hardy): the Doughboys Podcast.

For the uninitiated, Doughboys is the podcast about chain restaurants. Comedians Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger talk--and argue--about their favorite fast food and sit-down restaurant chains. Adolfo can't get enough of it. He also can't be bothered to prepare for it.

Doughboys Interview: Adolfo & Mike Mitchell

And that's no knock against Adolfo; those are his words. Mike called in, Fred set the stage, and Adolfo informed us that he hadn't prepped. Which it turns out wasn't exactly true, as Adolfo had some questions for Mike toward the end of the interview.