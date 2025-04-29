Bedard: 3 Up and 3 Down from the Patriots 2025 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Will Campbell #OL05 of LSU participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and gave his 3 up and 3 down for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 UP

JARED WILSON - CENTER

Greg Bedard: I think he's going to come in and as of today I think he's going to start at left guard. At the least he's going to be in the competition. They'll certainly give him some looks at center because Garrett Bradbury I think he's making like $3.8 million this year, and all the evaluators I talked to think his best and most natural position is center.

WILL CAMPBELL - LEFT TACKLE

Greg Bedard: Simply because they ended the circle of suck. They took the best guy on the board. Yeah normally he's not 4th overall..the guy has a lot of upside.

BRADYN SWINSON - DEFENSIVE END

Greg Bedard: The guy has got a lot of upside. He has some character knocks in terms of disagreeing with coaching and things like that, so at least they went talent and I like that.

3 DOWN

DOLPHINS JUMPING PATRIOTS IN ROUND 2

Greg Bedard: Number 1 is whatever happened within the Patriots that allowed the Dolphins to know that they wanted Jonah Savaiinaea at #38. This is something that you'll self scout after and be like what they hell did we do that the Dolphins knew who we wanted to pick.

NOT DRAFTING A QUARTERBACK

Greg Bedard: I thought they needed to get a QB. I thought a good spot and a good candidate for that was Riley Leonard who went 189 overall..I would've traded up to get Leonard at 189. I think he's a guy that's athletic, he's tough, he's in the Drake Maye mold and I think he would do great with Josh McDaniels coaching him up.

NOT DRAFTING A GUARD/TACKLE COMBO

