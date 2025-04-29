Bedard: 3 Up and 3 Down from the Patriots 2025 NFL Draft
Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and gave his 3 up and 3 down for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft.
3 UP
JARED WILSON - CENTER
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jared Wilson #OL49 of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Greg Bedard: I think he's going to come in and as of today I think he's going to start at left guard. At the least he's going to be in the competition. They'll certainly give him some looks at center because Garrett Bradbury I think he's making like $3.8 million this year, and all the evaluators I talked to think his best and most natural position is center.
WILL CAMPBELL - LEFT TACKLE
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Will Campbell #OL05 of LSU participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Greg Bedard: Simply because they ended the circle of suck. They took the best guy on the board. Yeah normally he's not 4th overall..the guy has a lot of upside.
BRADYN SWINSON - DEFENSIVE END
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Trevor Etienne #7 of the Florida Gators runs with the ball as Bradyn Swinson #13 of the LSU Tigers defends during the second half at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Greg Bedard: The guy has got a lot of upside. He has some character knocks in terms of disagreeing with coaching and things like that, so at least they went talent and I like that.
3 DOWN
DOLPHINS JUMPING PATRIOTS IN ROUND 2
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jonah Savaiinaea #OL36 of Arizona participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Greg Bedard: Number 1 is whatever happened within the Patriots that allowed the Dolphins to know that they wanted Jonah Savaiinaea at #38. This is something that you'll self scout after and be like what they hell did we do that the Dolphins knew who we wanted to pick.
NOT DRAFTING A QUARTERBACK
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Quinn Ewers #QB04 of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Greg Bedard: I thought they needed to get a QB. I thought a good spot and a good candidate for that was Riley Leonard who went 189 overall..I would've traded up to get Leonard at 189. I think he's a guy that's athletic, he's tough, he's in the Drake Maye mold and I think he would do great with Josh McDaniels coaching him up.
NOT DRAFTING A GUARD/TACKLE COMBO
Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discusses the teams recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Greg Bedard: They went with a center, who I liked. I wanted a guard/tackle combo to cover in a couple spots. I would've liked another tackle option because Morgan Moses isn't getting any younger. So I didn't like missing out on that.