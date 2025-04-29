LISTEN LIVE

Bedard: 3 Up and 3 Down from the Patriots 2025 NFL Draft

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and gave his 3 up and 3 down for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft. 3 UP…

Kevin Maggiore
Will Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Will Campbell #OL05 of LSU participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and gave his 3 up and 3 down for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft.

3 UP

JARED WILSON - CENTER

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jared Wilson #OL49 of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: I think he's going to come in and as of today I think he's going to start at left guard. At the least he's going to be in the competition. They'll certainly give him some looks at center because Garrett Bradbury I think he's making like $3.8 million this year, and all the evaluators I talked to think his best and most natural position is center.

WILL CAMPBELL - LEFT TACKLE

Will CampbellPhoto by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Will Campbell #OL05 of LSU participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Greg Bedard: Simply because they ended the circle of suck. They took the best guy on the board. Yeah normally he's not 4th overall..the guy has a lot of upside.

BRADYN SWINSON - DEFENSIVE END

Bradyn SwinsonPhoto by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Trevor Etienne #7 of the Florida Gators runs with the ball as Bradyn Swinson #13 of the LSU Tigers defends during the second half at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Greg Bedard: The guy has got a lot of upside. He has some character knocks in terms of disagreeing with coaching and things like that, so at least they went talent and I like that.

3 DOWN

DOLPHINS JUMPING PATRIOTS IN ROUND 2

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jonah Savaiinaea #OL36 of Arizona participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: Number 1 is whatever happened within the Patriots that allowed the Dolphins to know that they wanted Jonah Savaiinaea at #38. This is something that you'll self scout after and be like what they hell did we do that the Dolphins knew who we wanted to pick.

NOT DRAFTING A QUARTERBACK

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Quinn Ewers #QB04 of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: I thought they needed to get a QB. I thought a good spot and a good candidate for that was Riley Leonard who went 189 overall..I would've traded up to get Leonard at 189. I think he's a guy that's athletic, he's tough, he's in the Drake Maye mold and I think he would do great with Josh McDaniels coaching him up.

NOT DRAFTING A GUARD/TACKLE COMBO

New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot WolfEric Canha-Imagn Images

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discusses the teams recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Greg Bedard: They went with a center, who I liked. I wanted a guard/tackle combo to cover in a couple spots. I would've liked another tackle option because Morgan Moses isn't getting any younger. So I didn't like missing out on that.

New England PatriotsNFL
Kevin MaggioreWriter
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Mazzs TiersMazz’s Tiers: 4th overall picks in the NFL DraftKevin Maggiore
Felger & Mazz Big Board: Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft
Felger & MazzFelger & Mazz Big Board: Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL DraftKevin Maggiore
Felger & Mazz Big Board: Wide Receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft
Felger & MazzFelger & Mazz Big Board: Wide Receivers in the 2025 NFL DraftKevin Maggiore
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect