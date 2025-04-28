LISTEN LIVE

The Shedeur Sanders draft fall take that got Fred’s attention

Mel Kiper Jr. wept.

Adam 12

If you were listening to the Hub during draft weekend, maybe you heard the same conversation about the Shedeur Sanders draft fall as Fred.

It happened on Saturday while Cerrone Battle and Leroy Irvin were cohosting their regularly scheduled--and always excellent--show. The topic turned to Sanders: still undrafted, still in free fall out of the first then second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The QB would eventually end up in Cleveland, pick No. 144 overall. Much, much lower than every NFL pundit had prognosticated. This became the story of draft weekend, and Cerrone Battle and the Sports Hub callers had plenty to say about it.

Shedeur Sanders Draft Fall: Cerrone's Take

Fred himself was almost one of those callers, as he shared with Battle when the weekend host called in to the Toucher & Hardy show this morning. Cerrone's take? That Sanders was unfairly criticized for his confidence and style, while players with worse off-field issues were overlooked.

It's a valid take, and one that Fred found tasty and you likely will, too. Dig into it, and make sure you give Cerrone a follow, then head over to the Toucher & Hardy page for more.

nfl draftShedeur Sanders
Adam 12Writer
