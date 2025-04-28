LISTEN LIVE

Patriots release 6 players following NFL Draft

The New England Patriots released six players on Monday, getting their roster back to 90 players.

Alex Barth
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After making 11 draft picks and signing 17 UDFAs over the weekend, the New England Patriots were left needing to re-balance their roster. Once those UDFA deals were official they would have been at 96 players, with the offseason limit being 90.

On Monday, the team made some of the corresponding moves. In total, the team released six players.

The Patriots announced the releases on Monday afternoon. Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci, offensive lineman Jake Andrews, defensive lineman Marcus Harris, linebacker Titus Leo, and safety Mark Perry were all let go.

Jackson, 25, was a part of the Patriots' UDFA class last year. He got off to a good start in training camp, but suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason and spent the year on IR.

Ricci, 28, was signed by the Patriots earlier this offseason. He spent last year's training camp with the Browns.

Andrews, 25, was the only Patriots' draft pick of the group. Taken in the fourth round in 2023 he played sparingly as a rookie then missed all of last year due to a leg injury.

Harris, 24, spent most of last year on the Patriots' practice squad. He initially entered the league last spring as a UDFA of the Texans.

Leo, 25, joined the Patriots last November when they signed him on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. He appeared in four games for the Patriots last year, mainly on special teams.

Perry, 23, joined the Patriots' practice squad last September. He remained with the team for the rest of the year.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Shedeur Sanders draft fall: the QB is pictured raising his arms in the crowd at an Atlanta Hawks game.
NFLThe Shedeur Sanders draft fall take that got Fred’s attentionAdam 12
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: A detail as a New England Patriots player holds a helmet before the game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots 2025 UDFA trackerAlex Barth
Patriots helmets
NFLMeet the Patriots’ 2025 draft class: Big offensive help on the wayMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect