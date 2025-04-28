Patriots release 6 players following NFL Draft

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After making 11 draft picks and signing 17 UDFAs over the weekend, the New England Patriots were left needing to re-balance their roster. Once those UDFA deals were official they would have been at 96 players, with the offseason limit being 90.

On Monday, the team made some of the corresponding moves. In total, the team released six players.

The Patriots announced the releases on Monday afternoon. Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci, offensive lineman Jake Andrews, defensive lineman Marcus Harris, linebacker Titus Leo, and safety Mark Perry were all let go.

Jackson, 25, was a part of the Patriots' UDFA class last year. He got off to a good start in training camp, but suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason and spent the year on IR.

Ricci, 28, was signed by the Patriots earlier this offseason. He spent last year's training camp with the Browns.

Andrews, 25, was the only Patriots' draft pick of the group. Taken in the fourth round in 2023 he played sparingly as a rookie then missed all of last year due to a leg injury.

Harris, 24, spent most of last year on the Patriots' practice squad. He initially entered the league last spring as a UDFA of the Texans.

Leo, 25, joined the Patriots last November when they signed him on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. He appeared in four games for the Patriots last year, mainly on special teams.