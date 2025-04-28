Jarren Duran discusses incident with fan in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 27: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox yells at fan during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 27, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had to be restrained during a confrontation with a fan at Progressive Field in the middle of Sunday's win over the Cleveland Guardians. Duran spoke about the incident when he met with reporters after the game.

According to NESN's Jahmai Webster, the fan "said something that crossed the line" to Duran after he'd flown out. Duran had to be held back by teammates, coaches, and umpires as he attempted to confront the fan, who according to color commentator Will Middlebrooks was even getting negative reactions from other Cleveland fans.

The fan ostensibly made a comment in reference to Duran's recent admission that he attempted suicide during the 2022 season and has dealt with other mental health struggles. That seemed to be what Duran was referring to when he spoke in the Red Sox clubhouse.

"the fan just said something inappropriate. I’m just happy the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it, and they took care of it for me," Duran said. "When you open yourself up like that, you're also opening yourself up to the enemies. But, I have a good support staff around me, teammates, coaches, and fans that were supporting me, so that was awesome."

The Guardians released the following statement after the game: "We are aware of the situation that took place during today’s game between a fan and one of the Red Sox players that violated our fan conduct policy. We recognize the gravity of the behavior at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature. We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation. We have identified the fan in question and will work with Major League Baseball regarding next steps. We strive to provide the best experience to visiting players and fans, and that fell short today."

Duran happened to have a historic day offensively for the Red Sox in the game, which they ended up winning 13-3. Via @jayhaykid on X, Duran became the first Red Sox player with a triple, stolen base, three-plus runs scored, and two-plus RBIs in the same game since Johnny Damon on April 21, 2002. He already has three triples on the 2025 season, which is tied for the American League with the Tigers' Zach McKinstry.