Bruins will have strong representation on Team USA at 2025 Worlds

Mar 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) and defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) celebrate a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in nine years, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are going on without the participation of the Boston Bruins.

But for more than a handful of Bruins, the hockey will not stop with the Black and Gold's Game 82 overtime loss against the Devils, with three Boston talents confirmed as selections represent their country on Team USA's roster at the 2025 World Championships.

All three picks from the B's roster will come from their own zone, too, with defensemen Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke selected for Team USA, along with goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Lohrei's nomination to Team USA comes after a sophomore campaign that included five goals and 33 points in 77 games for Boston. In addition to the 33 points, Lohrei also had a league-worst minus-43 rating. But given the current construct of Team USA's roster (they're likely to add more players based on how the first round shakes out, of course), it seems obvious that the Americans plan on deploying Lohrei as a power-play quarterback.

This will Lohrei's first time playing for his country on the international stage.

Peeke, meanwhile, will get the call for Team USA after compiling a career-high 16 assists and 17 points, along with 105 hits and 126 blocked shots, in 76 games for the Black and Gold in 2024-25. The Florida-born Peeke has played in the World Championships before, and actually put up six assists in 10 games for Team USA during the 2022 Worlds.

And then there's Swayman.

Despite having the worst year of his career this past season, Swayman is no stranger to USA Hockey, having most recently served as the third goaltender for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Swayman last participated in the Worlds in 2022, and posted a 4-3 record along with a .910 save percentage and 2.23 goals against average.

Beyond Team USA, the belief is that Elias Lindholm will play for Sweden, while Jakub Lauko and David Pastrnak will play for Czechia.