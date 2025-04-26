Tanner Beason Joins DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show”

Winners of three of their last four matches, the New England Revolution have certainly found their groove after a tough start to the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Tonight, the red-hot Revolution will have another difficult test ahead of them when they visit Eastern Conference rival Charlotte FC for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium.

North Carolina native Tanner Beason, a veteran central defender in his first season with the Revolution, joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to preview tonight’s match and discuss New England’s strong run of form.

Beason has started each of New England’s last two matches, contributing to back-to-back shutout performances. The 28-year-old helps form a potent Revolution defense that has conceded just seven goals this season, tied for fourth fewest in MLS.

“I think confidence can do wonders for a group,” Beason said. “Sometimes when things don’t go so well initially or you don’t get the results you want, it can shake the confidence. I feel like we’ve found a bit of confidence about ourselves.

“It’s also a very new group, myself included. I feel like we’re getting more and more comfortable with one another as the days go. So, that’s probably a part of it as well.”

Off the field, Beason is enjoying his surroundings living in Boston and learning the ins and outs of his new home city. Beason experienced his first Marathon Monday earlier this week.

“I definitely didn’t run it,” Beason joked. “But I’m in the city so I had a blast walking around. It was crazy. Really, the whole week you could just feel the energy and the people start to kind of build into that crescendo through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. That was really cool, to be in and around that.”

The Revolution received a much-needed spark on the attacking end last weekend, with forwards Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago each opening their 2025 scoring accounts en route to a 2-0 win over New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. Ganago also recorded an assist and landed his first MLS Team of the Matchday selection.

“We have all the belief in the world in ourselves as a group,” Beason said. “More specifically, the attacking players, as we’ve seen day-after-day those guys create chances and score goals in training. And we were creating good chances in moments in games too. For sure, we felt it was a matter of time.”

New England will aim to carry its confidence and momentum into tonight’s match, as the Revolution hope to become the first team to take points from Charlotte FC, who boasts a 5-0-0 home record this season, at Bank of America Stadium. Like the Revolution, Charlotte FC also enters tonight’s showdown on the heels of consecutive clean sheet performances.