Remaining picks and remaining needs for Patriots in 2025 NFL Draft

Two days down, one to go in the 2025 NFL Draft. After making four picks in the top 100 selections over the first two days of this year's draft, the Patriots are slotted for six more selections on Saturday over the final four rounds.

Kicking off the draft, the Patriots hammered the offensive side of the ball. They invested in multiple positions across a unit that ranked 30th in the NFL last year. For those who missed it, their top four picks were...

In addition to those picks the Patriots also made a pair of trades, moving back twice from Pick 77 (the one they received in return for trading Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last year). That netted them an additional Day 3 pick, as well as the Chicago Bears' fourth-round pick next year, by way of the Kansas City Chiefs who acquired the pick when they traded former Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

The Patriots will have a quick turnaround heading into Day 3. They'll be on the clock quickly, with the fourth pick of the day. In total, their Day 3 picks are currently slated at...

Round 4, Pick 106

Round 5, Pick 144

Round 5, Pick 146 (from CAR)

Round 5, Pick 171 (from DAL)

Round 7, Pick 220

Round 7, Pick 238 (from LAC)

With those picks, the Patriots are positioned well if they want to move around the board. They could look to close the full round gap between their top two picks, or move down and close the 50-pick gap that includes the absence of a sixth-round pick (which they sent to the Chargers as part of a pick swap in the J.C. Jackson trade two years ago).

As the team gets back in the draft room on Saturday, what can fans expect? Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf pointed out in his press conference after Day 2 on Friday night that "we obviously helped the offense out, moving forward here we’ll certainly look to address the defense.”

There are certainly defensive needs for the Patriots left to fill, plus some remaining on offense as well. Additionally, there are a few positions where a 'double-dip' could make sense. Keeping all of that in mind, here are the positions to watch for on Day 2...

Defensive tackle: The Patriots made their biggest free agency addition at defensive tackle in Milton Williams, but the unit could still use more depth - especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Christian Barmore. In addition to adding another athletic rushing defensive tackle, bringing in another run-stopping nose tackle to add depth/competition with Kyhiris Tonga would make sense as well.

Notable players remaining:

-Deone Walker, Kentucky

-Ty Robinson, Nebraska

-JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

-Joshua Farmer, Florida State

-Cam Robinson, Florida

Pass rusher: Whether it be a defensive end or outside linebacker, the Patriots could afford to add more variety to their pass rush rotation. In particular, a speed rusher would make sense.

Notable players remaining:

-Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

-Bradyn Swinson, LSU

-Barryn Sorrell, Texas

-Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

-Que Robinson, Alabama

Slot cornerback: With Jonathan Jones leaving in free agency the Patriots lack depth at the slot cornerback position. Finding a backup for Marcus Jones - who has dealt with injury issues in the past - should be on the to-do list. With Jones entering a contract year, it wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots target a player with starting upside. The Patriots could also add depth on the boundary, especially if it's a player with significant special teams upside.

Notable players remaining:

-Mac McWilliams, UCF

-Quincy Riley, Louisville

-Cobee Bryant, Kansas

-Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

-Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

Free safety: The Patriots have plenty of depth in terms of box safeties, but haven't really had a true deep/free safety since Devin McCourty retired after the 2022 season. Without that role filled the Patriots have rotated players through the back end playing out of position, such as box safeties and corners. In a good free safety draft, the Patriots could target a situational safety to play center field on passing downs. There are some players - such as Billy Bowman from Oklahoma and Mac McWilliams from UCF - who could check both the slot cornerback and free agency boxes.

Notable players remaining:

-Malachi Moore, Alabama

-Billy Bowman, Oklahoma

-Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

-R.J. Mickens, Clemson

-Dante Trader, Maryland

Left guard: Eliot Wolf shared that he believes Jared Wilson could compete for the starting left guard job, but also that Wilson's best position long-term is likely center. If the Patriots want to keep him on that development track, adding another potential starting left guard on Day 3 would help.

Notable players remaining:

-Miles Frazier, LSU

-Marcus Mbow, Purdue

-Joshua Gray, Oregon State

-Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

-Xavier Truss, Georgia

Tackle: The Patriots already took a starting left tackle in Campbell, but still have needs at the position. One need is a long-term option at right tackle after Morgan Moses, especially if the new coaching staff isn't high on 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace. A swing tackle would also be helpful with both current projected backup tackles - Wallace and Vederian Lowe - not experience at playing on their off hand. There's a good chance those two needs could overlap. Some of the remaining tackle also project to have guard flexibility.

Notable players remaining:

-Jalen Rivers, Miami

-Camron Williams, Texas

-Chase Lundt, UConn

-Jalen Travis, Iowa State

-Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

-Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

-Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida

Tight end/fullback: With their top two tight ends over 30 and one (Austin Hooper) on an expiring contract, the Patriots could look to get ahead at the position. Even adding a blocking tight end to their current group would give them something they don't currently have on the roster. The fullback position (which is often joined with the tight end position in team meetings) could also be a target.

Notable players remaining:

-Gunnar Helm, Texas

-Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

-Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

-Bryson Nesbit, UNC

-Robbie Ouzts, Alabama (FB)

Quarterback: It would be pretty surprising if the Patriots ended up being the landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, but they do still need another quarterback. There are plenty of more likely targets on the board, for a position that would most likely be addressed in the seventh round if at all.

Notable players remaining:

-Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

-Max Brosmer, Minnesota

-Seth Henigan, Memphis

-Brady Cook, Missouri

Kicker: Jeremy Springer said earlier this month that the Patriots plan to bring in another kicker to compete with John Parker Romo for the starting job. Will that kicker come from the draft? So far, no kickers have been selected.

Notable players remaining:

-Andres Borregales, Miami

-Ben Sauls, Pitt

-Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State

-Tyler Loop, Arizona

Running back: While it's maybe not an outright need at this point, don't be surprised if the Patriots double-up at running back. During his post-round press conference, Wolf shared that the team still sees players on the board they believe can help the team. In particular a bowling ball, downhill runner would make sense to complement Henderson's more speed-based style.

Notable players remaining:

-Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

-Devin Neal, Kansas

-Damien Martinez, Miami

-Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

-Kyle Monangi, Rutgers

-Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

-Phil Mafah, Clemson

Wide receiver: The Patriots have drafted two wide receivers in each of the last two drafts. The addition of Kyle Williams probably doesn't prevent them from taking another player at the position. However, with Williams projecting as more of a Z/slot, it would make sense for the second target to fit more of the 'X' receiver mold. If not, look for players with significant special teams upside.

Notable players remaining: