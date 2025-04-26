wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
Patriots trade up, draft Florida State DT Joshua Farmer with 137th pick

After trading up, the New England Patriots drafted Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer 137th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (5) and linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) and Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After taking all offensive players in the top 100, the New England Patriots have now added two defensive players to kick off Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. After taking safety Craig Woodson to start the day, the Patriots have now added Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer.

The Patriots moved up to get Farmer. They jumped from the early fifth round to the late fourth, sending Pick 144 and Pick 238 to the Seattle Seahawks for Pick 137, which was used on Farmer.

Farmer, 22, was a three-year starter for the Seminoles. Last year in 12 games he recorded 32 tackles with eight for a loss and four sacks. He had 11 sacks in 38 games over the last three years.

At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds Farmer projects as a rotational run defender who can line up at multiple spots along the defensive line. He plays with good power, and knows how to use his 35-inch arms to his advantage to out-leverage blockers.

Farmer also checks some of the intangible boxes the Patriots have valued this offseason. He plays a violent style of football, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in his annual draft preview The Beast: "Team captain in 2024 — his alpha attitude started to show."

In drafting Farmer the Patriots add another aggressive, versatile defensive lineman to their front. He'll look to carve out a role alongside Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, and Keion White competing for a depth spot with Jeremiah Pharms, Jaquelin Roy and Khyiris Tonga.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
