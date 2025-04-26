wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
Patriots make Memphis CB Kobee Minor ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ with final selection in 2025 NFL Draft

With the 257th and final selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Memphis cornerback Kobee Minor.

Alex Barth
Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive back Kobee Minor breaks up a Hail Mary pass against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After trading down earlier in the seventh round, the New England Patriots had the honor of closing out the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 257th and final selection, the Patriots took Memphis cornerback Kobee Minor.

Minor has two years of starting experience at two different schools. Over this first three years at Texas Tech he played a total of 161 defensive snaps. In 2023 he transferred to Indiana and played a starting role as a boundary cornerback. Then last year he transferred to Memphis, where he did the same.

Last year Minor started 11 games for the Tigers. He allowed 21 completions on 39 targets, while breaking up three passes. He was only called for one penalty.

On special teams, Minor has significant experience going back to his time at Texas Tech. That should help him as he tries to win a roster spot with the Patriots. He'll be looking to earn a role in a crowded cornerback room that includes Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial, Miles Bolden, and D.J. James.

The final selection in the NFL Draft has come to be known as 'Mr. Irrelevant.' Each year that honored with a week in Los Angeles, organized by former final pick Paul Salata. The Patriots have picked Mr. Irrelevant twice before, taking linebacker Marty Moore in 1994 (who was the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in a Super Bowl) and tight end Andy Stokes in 2005. Other notable Mr. Irrelevants include Brock Purdy and Ryan Succop.

With this pick, the Patriots' 2025 draft class is complete. The 11 players are...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 4, No. 137: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 5, No. 146: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 6, No. 182: K Andres Borregales, Miami
Round 7, No. 220: OT Marcus Bryant, Missouri
Round 7, No. 251: LS Julian Ashby, Vanderbilt

Alex Barth
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
