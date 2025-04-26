Patriots make Memphis CB Kobee Minor ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ with final selection in 2025 NFL Draft

Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive back Kobee Minor breaks up a Hail Mary pass against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After trading down earlier in the seventh round, the New England Patriots had the honor of closing out the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 257th and final selection, the Patriots took Memphis cornerback Kobee Minor.

Minor has two years of starting experience at two different schools. Over this first three years at Texas Tech he played a total of 161 defensive snaps. In 2023 he transferred to Indiana and played a starting role as a boundary cornerback. Then last year he transferred to Memphis, where he did the same.

Last year Minor started 11 games for the Tigers. He allowed 21 completions on 39 targets, while breaking up three passes. He was only called for one penalty.

On special teams, Minor has significant experience going back to his time at Texas Tech. That should help him as he tries to win a roster spot with the Patriots. He'll be looking to earn a role in a crowded cornerback room that includes Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial, Miles Bolden, and D.J. James.

The final selection in the NFL Draft has come to be known as 'Mr. Irrelevant.' Each year that honored with a week in Los Angeles, organized by former final pick Paul Salata. The Patriots have picked Mr. Irrelevant twice before, taking linebacker Marty Moore in 1994 (who was the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in a Super Bowl) and tight end Andy Stokes in 2005. Other notable Mr. Irrelevants include Brock Purdy and Ryan Succop.