Patriots select Missouri tackle Marcus Bryant with 220th pick in NFL Draft

The Patriots selected another offensive tackle with one of their final picks in the 2025 draft, taking a flyer on Bryant out of Mizzou.

Matt Dolloff
Marcus Bryant

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Mitchell Walters (75) and offensive lineman Marcus Bryant (52) blocking Massachusetts Minutemen defensive end Kofi Asare (94) during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With the 220th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Missouri offensive tackle Marcus Bryant.

Bryant is one of the bigger tackle prospects in the draft class, standing at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. He played 975 career snaps for Missouri, including starts in all 13 games at left tackle in 2024.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein says in his scouting report that Bryant "has the tools to provide pass protection in the NFL, but he needs to keep working on the consistency of his technique." He provides depth behind projected starting left tackle Will Campbell and should bring legitimate competition for a backup spot with Vederian Lowe.

Here are the complete Patriots 2025 draft picks so far, with one selection remaining as of this writing at 228th overall...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 4, No. 137: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 5, No. 146: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 6, No. 182: K Andres Borregales, Miami
Round 7, No. 220: OT Marcus Bryant, Missouri
Round 7, No. 228

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
