Patriots select Missouri tackle Marcus Bryant with 220th pick in NFL Draft
The Patriots selected another offensive tackle with one of their final picks in the 2025 draft, taking a flyer on Bryant out of Mizzou.
With the 220th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Missouri offensive tackle Marcus Bryant.
Bryant is one of the bigger tackle prospects in the draft class, standing at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. He played 975 career snaps for Missouri, including starts in all 13 games at left tackle in 2024.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein says in his scouting report that Bryant "has the tools to provide pass protection in the NFL, but he needs to keep working on the consistency of his technique." He provides depth behind projected starting left tackle Will Campbell and should bring legitimate competition for a backup spot with Vederian Lowe.
Here are the complete Patriots 2025 draft picks so far, with one selection remaining as of this writing at 228th overall...
Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 4, No. 137: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 5, No. 146: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 6, No. 182: K Andres Borregales, Miami
Round 7, No. 220: OT Marcus Bryant, Missouri
Round 7, No. 228
This is a developing story and will be updated...