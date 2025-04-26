Patriots select Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby with 251st pick in NFL Draft
With the 251st pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby. Ashby played long snapper for all 13…
With the 251st pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby.
Ashby played long snapper for all 13 games at Vanderbilt as a graduate in 2024. He was a three-year starter at Furman for three years prior to enrolling at Vandy. He was named a Special Teams U Third Team All-American in his final season.
With the Patriots using a draft pick on Ashby, this means that Joe Cardona's time as New England's long snapper is likely over. Cardona has played 160 games since 2015. Ashby is by no means guaranteed a roster spot as a seventh-round pick, but his selection is a signal that head coach Mike Vrabel seeks a change at that position.
Here are the Patriots' complete 2025 draft picks, with one selection remaining -- "Mr. Irrelevant" at No. 257...
Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 4, No. 137: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 5, No. 146: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 6, No. 182: K Andres Borregales, Miami
Round 7, No. 220: OT Marcus Bryant, Missouri
Round 7, No. 251: LS Julian Ashby, Vanderbilt
Round 7, No. 257