Patriots select Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby with 251st pick in NFL Draft

Matt Dolloff
Vanderbilt place kicker Brock Taylor (88) celebrates his field goal against Ball State with long snapper Julian Ashby (48) during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

With the 251st pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby.

Ashby played long snapper for all 13 games at Vanderbilt as a graduate in 2024. He was a three-year starter at Furman for three years prior to enrolling at Vandy. He was named a Special Teams U Third Team All-American in his final season.

With the Patriots using a draft pick on Ashby, this means that Joe Cardona's time as New England's long snapper is likely over. Cardona has played 160 games since 2015. Ashby is by no means guaranteed a roster spot as a seventh-round pick, but his selection is a signal that head coach Mike Vrabel seeks a change at that position.

Here are the Patriots' complete 2025 draft picks, with one selection remaining -- "Mr. Irrelevant" at No. 257...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 4, No. 137: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 5, No. 146: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 6, No. 182: K Andres Borregales, Miami
Round 7, No. 220: OT Marcus Bryant, Missouri
Round 7, No. 251: LS Julian Ashby, Vanderbilt
Round 7, No. 257

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
