Patriots select Cal safety Craig Woodson with 106th pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Craig Woodson (2) gestures during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium.

With the 106th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected safety Craig Woodson out of California.

Woodson was a three-year starter at Cal, amassing five interceptions, 18 pass breakups, and 245 total tackles in 46 career games. He was named to the All-ACC third team as a senior in 2024.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein describes Woodson as "an athletic down safety with easy hips and good change-of-direction quickness," and a "quick thinker and reactor to route combinations and quarterback actions."

Meanwhile, at NFL Draft Buzz, Woodson's strengths include his tackling, football IQ, and versatility. Another strength that stands out in his scouting report is his ability to cover tight ends, which has long been an issue for the Patriots to identify in their safeties.

Concerns for Woodson include his downfield speed, over-aggressive run pursuit, and zone coverage. NFL Draft Buzz says of him: "He's not built to play single-high or match up with vertical threats, but his effectiveness in underneath zones and run support provides genuine value." So, Woodson may not necessarily fill the Pats' need for a deep safety.

Here are the Pats' full draft picks so far...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal

Round 5, No. 144

Round 5, No. 146

Round 5, No. 171

Round 7, No. 220

