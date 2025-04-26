wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
LISTEN LIVE

Patriots select Cal safety Craig Woodson with 106th pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Pats addressed their secondary with their first of what should be several picks on day 3.

Matt Dolloff
Craig Woodson

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Craig Woodson (2) gestures during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the 106th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected safety Craig Woodson out of California.

Woodson was a three-year starter at Cal, amassing five interceptions, 18 pass breakups, and 245 total tackles in 46 career games. He was named to the All-ACC third team as a senior in 2024.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein describes Woodson as "an athletic down safety with easy hips and good change-of-direction quickness," and a "quick thinker and reactor to route combinations and quarterback actions."

Meanwhile, at NFL Draft Buzz, Woodson's strengths include his tackling, football IQ, and versatility. Another strength that stands out in his scouting report is his ability to cover tight ends, which has long been an issue for the Patriots to identify in their safeties.

Concerns for Woodson include his downfield speed, over-aggressive run pursuit, and zone coverage. NFL Draft Buzz says of him: "He's not built to play single-high or match up with vertical threats, but his effectiveness in underneath zones and run support provides genuine value." So, Woodson may not necessarily fill the Pats' need for a deep safety.

Here are the Pats' full draft picks so far...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 5, No. 144
Round 5, No. 146
Round 5, No. 171
Round 7, No. 220
Round 7, No. 220

This is a developing story and will be updated...

NEXT: Remaining Picks And Remaining Draft Needs For Patriots

New England Patriotsnfl draft
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Bradyn Swinson
NFLPatriots select LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson with 146th pick in 2025 NFL DraftMatt Dolloff
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (5) and linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) and Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots trade up, draft Florida State DT Joshua Farmer with 137th pickAlex Barth
Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
NFLKyle Williams’ breakout trait fills one of the Patriots’ biggest weaknessesAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect