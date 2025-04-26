Patriots select Cal safety Craig Woodson with 106th pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Pats addressed their secondary with their first of what should be several picks on day 3.
With the 106th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected safety Craig Woodson out of California.
Woodson was a three-year starter at Cal, amassing five interceptions, 18 pass breakups, and 245 total tackles in 46 career games. He was named to the All-ACC third team as a senior in 2024.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein describes Woodson as "an athletic down safety with easy hips and good change-of-direction quickness," and a "quick thinker and reactor to route combinations and quarterback actions."
Meanwhile, at NFL Draft Buzz, Woodson's strengths include his tackling, football IQ, and versatility. Another strength that stands out in his scouting report is his ability to cover tight ends, which has long been an issue for the Patriots to identify in their safeties.
Concerns for Woodson include his downfield speed, over-aggressive run pursuit, and zone coverage. NFL Draft Buzz says of him: "He's not built to play single-high or match up with vertical threats, but his effectiveness in underneath zones and run support provides genuine value." So, Woodson may not necessarily fill the Pats' need for a deep safety.
Here are the Pats' full draft picks so far...
Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 5, No. 144
Round 5, No. 146
Round 5, No. 171
Round 7, No. 220
This is a developing story and will be updated...