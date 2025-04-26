Patriots select LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson with 146th pick in 2025 NFL Draft
With the 146th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected edge rusher Bradyn Swinson out of LSU.
A four-year starter between Oregon and LSU, Swinson compiled 13.5 sacks and 128 total tackles in 54 career games. He came on strong as a senior, with 8.5 sacks in 13 contests for the Tigers. His 2024 sack total ranked seventh in the SEC.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein describes Swinson in his scouting report as "an ascending talent with the demeanor, traits and talent to become a good starter as a 3-4 rush linebacker." NFL Draft Buzz views Swinson as a pass-rusher with all the physical tools and skills to be productive at the highest level. Concerns about him relate to his run defense and sometimes-over-aggressive pursuit.
Here are the Pats' full draft picks so far...
Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 4, No. 137: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 5, No. 146: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 5, No. 171
Round 7, No. 220