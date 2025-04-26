wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
Patriots select Miami kicker Andres Borregales with 182nd pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Patriots landed their kicker of the future with the selection of Miami’s Andres Borregales.

Matt Dolloff
Andres Borregales

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes place kicker Andres Borregales (30) kicks an extra point during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium.

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

With the 182nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected kicker Andres Borregales out of Miami.

Borregales, the first kicker off the board, was considered the most consistent and accurate at his position in the 2025 class. He comes to New England with a history of clutch kicks, including three over 45 yards in an overtime win over Virginia in 2023.

Borregales is less accurate on longer field goals. Since he played most of his games in south Florida, there are also questions about his ability to play as consistently in cold weather, which would obviously be a question in Foxboro. But his accuracy and big-kick pedigree could make him an asset from day 1 in the NFL, and the clear No. 1 kicker for the Pats.

The Patriots were on the clock at the 171st pick, but ended up trading the selection to the Detroit Lions in exchange for picks 182 and 228. At 171, the Lions drafted LSU guard Miles Frazier.

New England originally acquired No. 171 from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for quarterback Joe Milton and No. 217. So, the trade as of this writing stands as Milton and 217 for 182 (Borregales) and 228.

Here are the Pats' full draft picks so far. As of this writing, they have just two left on the board in the seventh round...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106: S Craig Woodson, Cal
Round 4, No. 137: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Round 5, No. 146: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Round 6, No. 182: K Andres Borregales, Miami
Round 7, No. 220
Round 7, No. 228

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
