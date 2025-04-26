Patriots 2025 UDFA tracker

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: A detail as a New England Patriots player holds a helmet before the game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 2025 NFL Draft is now in the books, but the team-building is hardly over. Next up in the process teams will start signing undrafted free agents (UDFAs), which begins immediately after the draft ends.

Expect the Patriots to be busy in this regard over the next few days. The team came into the weekend with 69 players on their 90-man roster, then made 11 selections. That leaves them with 10 open roster spots. While not every single one will be filled with a UDFA signing, the majority likely will be.

In addition to outright signing UDFAs to contracts the team can also sign players to workout deals. Those contracts are basically an invitation to rookie minicamp, on a tryout basis. Players on those contracts can go on to sign full contracts later in the offseason. We'll differentiate between the two when possible, but that would allow the Patriots to 'sign' more than 10 players.

The UDFA market usually moves pretty quicky. We'll be keeping track with updates here, so be sure to refresh for the latest signings...

LB Cam Riley, Florida State

A three-year starter between Florida State and Auburn. Recorded 28 tackles last year. Also played a rotational role in coverage at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds. (Source)

IOL Jack Conley, Boston College

At 6-foot-7, 325 pounds Conley has great size for an offensive lineman. He's started games at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard for the Eagles. He played right guard exclusively last year. (Source)

CB Brandon Crossley, SMU

During a six-year college career that started at Colorado State (2019) then moved onto SMU (2020-2024) Crossley saw significant playing time the entire way. In total, he played 66 games over the last six years. At 6-foot, 185 pounds Crossley has spent time at both the cornerback and slot positions. Playing mostly on the boundary last year he recorded an interception and five pass breakups. (Source)

RB Lan Larison, UC Davis

Despite going undrafted, Larison was viewed by some to be among the top FCS prospects in this draft. A highly-productive player he rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last two years.

Last year Larison was responsible for the majority of the Aggies offense last year when he rushed for 1,465 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also catching 62 passes for 847 yards and another six scores in 14 games. His 2,387 all-purpose yards led the FCS, and his 23 TDs ranked second. The 6-foot, 215-pound running back also got some opportunities to throw the ball completing nine of his 19 career passes. (Source)

WR DeMeer Blankmusee, Memphis

Blankmusee had his best season in 2023, when he transferred from Toledo to Memphis and caught 53 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. Last season his production dipped back a bit, as he caught 45 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds Blankmusee lined up in the slot 90.3% of the time in college. (Source)

S Josh Minkins, Cincinnati

Minkins primarily played in the box for Louisville last year, after transferring from Louisville where he had a more multiple role the two years prior. He recorded 36 tackles with three pass breakups and two interceptions. (Source)

QB Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana

Wooldridge was a seven-year college player (2018-2020 at Fresno State, 2021-2024 at Louisiana), but didn't become a primary starter until last year. He led Louisiana to an eight win season, and was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year as he completed 66% of his passes for 2,453 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. (Source)

FB Brock Lampe, Norther Illinois

At 6-foot-1, 252 pounds Lampe has the size and power to play the fullback position in Josh McDaniels' offense. He's played that role for the last four years at Northern Illinois, where he's mainly been a lead blocker but did get 20 carries and 18 catches over the last two seasons. Mike Vrabel has suggested the fullback would be returning to the Patriots, and Lampe should be in good position to win the job. (Source)

WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

Another hyper-productive FCS player, Chism dominated out of the slot for the Eagles. He played a significant role each of the last four years but really took off in 2024 when he caught 120 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games. On a per-game basis, those both led the FCS level. At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, he fits the mold of a slot receiver in the Josh McDaniels offense with his ability to separate and then create after the catch. (Source)

OT Cole Birdow, Merrimack

A local school product, Birdow was the starting right tackle at Merrimack for the last two years. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound blocker allowed just 25 pressures and four sacks total between those two seasons, while being penalized seven times. (Source)

TE Gee Scott Jr., Ohio State

Scott was at Ohio State for five years but didn't begin playing regularly until 2023. Primarily a pass-catching tight end at 6-foot-3, 243 pounds Scott set career highs last year with 27 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. (Source)

DL Wilfried Pene, Virgina Tech

Pene is from Tours, France but attended high school at St. Thomas More Prep in Connecticut. From there he went to Virginia Tech were he was initially a two-way player, also getting snaps at tight end. He's since focused on defense and last year made four starts, recording 33 tackles with 5.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks in 13 games. Pene, 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, also has wrestling in his background. (Source)

TE CJ Dippre, Alabama

Many pre-draft projections had expected Dipree to get drafted. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Alabama tight end is a plus blocker who has flashed athleticism and receiving upside. He could fill the Patriots need for a blocking tight end immediately, while developing as a receiver behind Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.