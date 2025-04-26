Meet the Patriots’ 2025 draft class: Big offensive help on the way

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots 2025 draft class is complete. And there was a theme, early and often: a significant investment in surrounding quarterback Drake Maye with talent.

In total, the Patriots selected five players on offense and four on defense, plus two on special teams. But their first four picks all came on the offensive side of the ball. Their first-round pick was no surprise to anyone who followed reporters and insiders connected to the team in the lead-up to the draft. In the second and third rounds, they grabbed Maye a pair of fresh weapons to work under returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The Pats then traded down twice, but retained a late-third-round pick, ultimately picking up an extra fourth-rounder in next year's draft. On day 3, they turned their primary focus to the defense, just as Eliot Wolf said they would. Wolf told reporters that he believes all top-four offensive players will have a chance at starting roles, despite joining crowded depth charts.

"Yeah, we see all of them with the ability to come in and compete," Wolf said Friday night. "Obviously, with Coach Vrabel, it's going to be a blank slate, and everyone's going to come in and have the same opportunity. Certainly, we have some established players at some of these positions, but each player is going to come in and we'll see what they can do."

To close out day 3, the Pats signified a new era in the kicking game and added developmental pieces in all three phases of the game.

With all that in mind, here's a closer look at each and every selection among the Patriots' 2025 draft class...

Round 1, No. 4:

OT Will Campbell, LSU

Immediately, there are concerns with Campbell, despite him being the fourth overall pick. That's the nature of the 2025 draft, which was filled with imperfect prospects, even those that were considered starting-caliber.

For Campbell, the worry is obvious because it's been debated ad nauseam here at 98.5 The Sports Hub and across the media landscape: does he have the arm length to hold up at left tackle in the NFL? Even if you go by his Pro Day measurement of 33 inches, many GMs would consider that to be barely adequate length. So, the long-term question is whether Campbell may eventually have to move to guard, which would make him a less-than-ideal value at No. 4 overall.

But to boil Campbell as a prospect entirely down to an inch or so of arm length is to oversimplify him. The tape reveals a left tackle that plays like he's been hearing about the arms his whole life. Campbell gets his hands up and into the chests of opposing edge rushers with speed and impeccable technique, and he moves his feet while keeping his anchor as well as any offensive lineman in the draft. He mauls people in the run game, and erases rushers that try to go straight at him or take a basic path to the quarterback.

That doesn't mean Campbell won't have challenges at the NFL level, whether related to his arms or not. A smart edge-rusher with length could knock him off balance. His lateral movement was lacking at LSU, as shifty speed rushers gave him trouble with inside counter moves. Campbell will find a step-up in competition in the form of opposing rushers studying his tendencies and executing gameplan-specific pass-rush moves on him.

But Campbell is arguably the best pure athlete of all offensive linemen in this draft, he's certainly big enough (6-foot-6, 319 pounds), he plays with an appropriate level of nastiness, and he's lauded for his leadership. His physical limitations may keep him from becoming an elite left tackle at the highest level, but for the Patriots, he's a day-1 starter. And if he's even just solid and sticks at that spot long-term, he'll be a big upgrade over what they've had in recent years.

Round 2, No 38:

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

It was generally suspected that the Patriots would invest in a deep running back pool at some point. That may have come earlier than some expected with the selection of Henderson, but clearly, they view the Ohio State product as a strong fit for Josh McDaniels' scheme and an explosive weapon for Drake Maye.

Henderson has a breathtaking top gear when he gets moving in the open field, and was a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield for the Buckeyes. His highlight reel shows that he sees the field well and has a good feel for shifting and cutting around blockers to find lanes. Some of those lanes were long, all the way to the end zone.

That's the hope for the Patriots, that Henderson can break off some explosive plays when Maye gets him the ball. They've severely lacked explosive skill players in recent years, and Henderson is certainly explosive.

Round 3, No. 69:

WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

For the fifth year in a row, the Patriots take a shot on a receiver in the draft. This should certainly make Maye happy, and especially when he finds out that Williams is a legitimate home run threat.

Williams explodes off the line and can beat press-man coverage with his footwork and acceleration. He also has the ability to turn short passes into big plays after the catch, which is an area of his game that showed a lot of improvement last season. The concern, however, is with actually catching the ball; Williams was credited with eight drops over his final two seasons at Washington State (via Pro Football Focus).

If Williams can improve his hands, especially on deep balls, he could become a legitimate big-play weapon for Maye, and his ability to break off big YAC after the catch could be an asset for McDaniels' scheme.

Round 3, No. 95:

C Jared Wilson, Georgia

The first center off the board, Wilson was the most athletic and accomplished prospect at the position entering the draft. His impressive combine made him a likely day 2 selection, and the Patriots' long-term need at tackle ostensibly drew their interest.

There are questions about Wilson's ability to handle stronger interior rushers or to execute a power-based running scheme, which could be a challenge working in McDaniels' offense. But with veteran Garrett Bradbury in the fold, Wilson can be afforded the time to develop in the system, and perhaps bulk up a bit, if necessary.

Round 4, No. 106:

S Craig Woodson, California

Woodson was the first Patriots draft pick to address the defense, something Eliot Wolf said the team would do starting in the fourth round. A third-team All-ACC safety, Woodson is known for his football IQ and leadership with the Golden Bears.

Intriguingly, Woodson is praised in scouting reports for his ability to cover tight ends, although big plays down the seam could give him trouble. He may lack the top-end speed and athleticism to start on defense, but he should have a chance to play on special teams right away with an opportunity to carve out a role on D at some point.

Round 4, No. 137:

DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Farmer has impressive hand size and long arms (35 inches), and could make an immediate impact as a powerful space-eating run defender. That would make him a fine complement to explosive interior rushers like Milton Williams and Christian Barmore. He was also voted a team captain for eight games in his senior season at Florida State, and he won the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

Scouts seem to disagree on his first-step quickness. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein views him as a two-gapping DT with a little to be desired in that department, while NFL Draft Buzz says his "explosive first step jumps off the tape." Mike Vrabel must see Farmer as the latter, because that would make him a better fit for his aggressive, one-gap style.

Round 5, No. 146:

EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU

The Patriots finally address edge rusher in a deep class at the position. And Swinson is a prospect that slipped, as the consensus big board ranked him 71st overall. He's accurately described as a "late bloomer" in multiple scouting reports. He amassed 8.5 of his 13.5 career sacks in his senior season alone, when that total ranked seventh in the SEC and he earned Second Team All-SEC honors.

Swinson has many of the tools you'd want in a pass-rusher: explosiveness, first-step quickness, hands, inside counters, motor, speed-to-power moves. There are questions about his size, as he might want to bulk up a bit from 255 pounds to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame. But the Patriots may have landed themselves a steal for the defensive front.

Round 6, No. 182:

K Andres Borregales, Miami

The Patriots took the first kicker off the board, and the one widely considered the best prospect at the position. Borregales is known for his accuracy and consistency, and made a number of clutch kicks during his time in Miami.

Though Borregales did gain some experience playing in colder weather, kicking in the northeast for the majority of the season will be a test for him. But he should be the clear favorite to kick for the Patriots from day 1, and we'll see how it goes for him from there.

Round 7, No. 220:

OT Marcus Bryant, Missouri

Bryant is one of the bigger tackle prospects in the draft class, standing at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. He played 975 career snaps for Missouri, including starts in all 13 games at left tackle in 2024. He's described in scouting reports as a tackle with NFL-caliber physical tools, but underdeveloped techniques and concern about his pad level with his tall frame.

While Bryant won't be any threat to Campbell as the Patriots' starting left tackle, he should be legitimate competition for a backup spot with incumbent Vederian Lowe. If Pats O-line coach Doug Marrone can develop Bryant's techniques, he could become something more than a reserve down the road.

Round 7, No. 251:

LS Julian Ashby, Vanderbilt

Ashby played long snapper for all 13 games at Vanderbilt as a graduate in 2024. He was a three-year starter at Furman for three years prior to enrolling at Vandy. He was named a Special Teams U Third Team All-American in his final season.

With the Patriots using a draft pick on Ashby, this means that Joe Cardona's time as New England's long snapper is likely over. Cardona has played 160 games since 2015. Ashby is by no means guaranteed a roster spot as a seventh-round pick, but his selection is a signal that head coach Mike Vrabel seeks a change at that position.

Round 7, No. 257:

CB Kobee Minor, Memphis

The Patriots add a cornerback with the "Mr. Irrelevant" pick. Minor stands at 6 feet and 190 pounds, and is coming off a 34-game college career between three schools (Texas Tech, Indiana, Memphis). As a junior in 2023 at Indiana, he earned an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team.