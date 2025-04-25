wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
Video gives inside look at the Patriots’ draft room

Video gives an inside look at the Patriots’ draft room when selecting Will Campbell No. 4 overall.

Luke Graham
Roger Goodell, Will Campbell

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall pick by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Patriots released a video from their draft room when they made the call to Will Campbell to tell him they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick.

"We're happy as hell," Mike Vrabel says on his first draft-night phone call with Campbell.

During the video, Patriots director of college scouting Cam Williams made the call. Williams then passed the phone off to executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, who congratulated the tackle before handing it off to Vrabel and then to owner Robert Kraft.

"Buddy we're happy as hell, we're excited for you. Make sure you thank everybody that helped you here," Vrabel told Campbell on the call. "You got a great story. You're about everything that we are. We're looking forward to seeing you tomorrow, and we'll get things going. We're excited to have you."

Everyone in the draft room seemed to be excited about the selection, and clearly, Campbell was overjoyed when he was selected, giving a very emotional interview on the draft stage. There are still concerns amongst fans regarding Campbell, but he has the skill and intangibles to be a good pro.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

New England PatriotsNFLWill Campbell
Luke GrahamAuthor
