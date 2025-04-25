Turnovers too much for Celtics in Game 3, as Magic win 95-93

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) goes to the basket in front of Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Before the Celtics traveled to Orlando for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Magic, their third-quarter execution was enough to create an advantage that held through the game’s conclusion.

Friday night, that plan went south.

The Magic weren’t going to allow that to succeed a third time, especially in their building. So they forced turnovers that generated easy baskets on the other end while limiting the Celtics to 11 points in the third quarter, marking Boston’s fewest point total of a regulation quarter this season. Even with a late scoring run that set up a go-ahead possession with under a second remaining in the contest, the Celtics failed to complete a comeback against the Magic, who won, 95-93, to cut Boston's lead in the series to 2-1.

Turnovers highlighted a laundry list of errors for the Celtics, who committed 21 takeaways that turned into 26 points for the Magic. It was the most turnovers Boston had given up in the 2024-25 season. Boston could not even out the margin on its defensive end, recording 14 takeaways that generated only eight points off turnovers.

Shooting from three-point land was an issue for the Celtics, as they nailed only nine of their 27 attempts. Free throws were plentiful for Boston, with an 18-of-22 mark in the contest.

Jayson Tatum returned to action after he missed Game 2 with a bone bruise in his right wrist, showcasing his skills with a game-high 36 points with nine rebounds and four assists after missing Game 2. Jaylen Brown finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Derrick White contributed 19 points.

That was where most of the Celtics’ scoring came from, as their three-man bench rotation — Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser — combined for nine points with a 4-of-9 mark from the field. Starting point guard Jrue Holiday did not play in Game 3 with a hamstring injury. He was added to the injury report less than an hour before tip-off.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Wagner committed three fouls in the final seven minutes of game time, including two that contributed to a 9-0 Celtics scoring run that brought them back into the contest. Paolo Banchero was productive with 29 points and six rebounds.