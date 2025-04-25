wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
TreVeyon Henderson highlights: Patriots add explosive receiving back

The Patriots released a fresh video of TreVeyon Henderson highlights, showcasing an explosive new weapon for Drake Maye.

Matt Dolloff
TreVeyon Henderson

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots addressed protecting Drake Maye's blind side. With their second, they got their franchise quarterback a new toy.

The Pats drafted Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson 38th overall in the second round on Friday night, significantly bolstering the offensive backfield and giving Maye a fresh weapon. Henderson is praised in scouting reports for his acceleration and top-end speed, reliability on safety-valve plays for the quarterback, and elite pass protection.

Watch the above highlights video to see some of the best plays of Henderson's career at Ohio State. His ability to break off big runs in the open field jumps off the screen. Henderson led the Big Ten with 7.1 yards per carry in the 2024 season, and his 6.4-yard career average is 10th all-time in the conference.

See below for a highlight reel of Henderson's pass-blocking. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound back shows impressive strength, balance, and technique standing up to blitzers.

There's no doubt that the Pats expect Henderson to be an asset in the passing game, and his explosiveness makes him a threat every time he carries the ball. The hope is that first-round pick Will Campbell can make an immediate impact at left tackle, and the team's remade offensive line can work well as a unit under an accomplished position coach in Doug Marrone.

If they can clear lanes for Henderson, the back could make a lot of big plays.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
