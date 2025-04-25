wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
Porter’s Revolution Prepare to Face Conference-Leading Charlotte FC

The Revolution have faced a gauntlet of Eastern Conference title contenders through the first quarter of the season, and the next phase of the campaign won’t get any easier. In…

Tyler Milliken

The Revolution have faced a gauntlet of Eastern Conference title contenders through the first quarter of the season, and the next phase of the campaign won’t get any easier. In search of their fourth win in the last five games, Head Coach Caleb Porter’s side will travel to face Eastern Conference leaders Charlotte FC, who have yet to drop a point at home (5-0-0).

“We’re playing the best time right now in the East on the road. They are 5-0 at home, so this is going to be our biggest challenge of the year,” Porter said of Charlotte. “But our guys are excited for it. We’re looking forward to it. We’re going to go in there and do everything we can to get a result.”

New England couldn’t have asked for a better time to visit Bank of America. Porters team will be riding a surge of confidence after winning back-to-back games for the first time all season, both shutouts, with three wins in their last four.

“Yeah, we’re playing well. It’s good that we’re getting rewarded for that with results. That helps, because then the confidence grows even more,” Porter said. “Our two strikers both scored in the game, which is huge. Now, they’ll have even more confidence the next game.”

Saturday’s contest kicks off a challenging spring slate that will see the Revolution play six of their next seven league games on the road – seven of eight including their tilt at Rhode Island FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 7.

Despite the intimidating atmosphere expected in North Carolina, Porter has faith in his defense to limit the dynamic Charlotte attack, which features former English Premier League star Wilfried Zaha leading the line. Remaining solid defensively is the only way for the Revolution to become the first MLS team to take points off of Charlotte in their own building.

“Our team is a good defensive team. We have been all year; we’re one of the best defensive teams in the league. So, we’ve got to defend well, because they have some very dynamic players,” Porter stated. “Then we have to smash and grab a result. There’s no doubt we can hopefully do that if we play well and play hard like we have been.”

Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Revs go for their third consecutive win in North Carolina. Watch the action with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Listen to the full interview!

new england revolution
Tyler MillikenEditor
Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.
