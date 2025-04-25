Patriots select Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams with 69th pick in NFL Draft

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) carries the ball against the Portland State Vikings in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Make it three selections, and three offensive players for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft. Back on the clock at 69th overall the team drafted Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Williams, 22, was a late riser in the draft process. He had a breakout year for the Cougars in 2024 catching 70 passes for 1,196 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. Williams then was among the standouts at the Senior Bowl in January.

At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds Williams is an explosive runner both in the route and with the ball in his hands. He can separate at all three levels of the defense and is a threat after the catch. Williams has the ability to play all three wide receiver positions, but will likely primarily work as a Z and slot in the NFL.

Age and career production likely pushed Williams into the third round. He'll turn 23 in November, and never had more than 600 yards in a season until 2023 when he had 842 yards prior to his breakout year.

In New England Williams joins a Patriots team that has been looking for multiple years for a true big play threat at the wide receiver position. It's a crowded room with DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte and 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker return, with the additions of Mack Hollins and then Stefon Diggs in free agency. Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL. Williams should be in the mix for Z/slot snaps along with Douglas and Diggs (once he's healthy) in 2025.

The Patriots have now drafted at least one wide receiver in each of the last five years. They've drafted two each of the last two years. Williams is the first Washington State draft pick by the Patriots since the team took Drew Bledsoe first overall in 1993.