wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
Patriots select Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with 38th pick in NFL Draft

The New England Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night. Henderson is coming off a season in…

Matt Dolloff
TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The New England Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Henderson is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,016 yards (7.1-yard average) and 10 touchdowns. He led the Big Ten in yards per rush in 2021 (6.8) and 2024 (7.1). His 48 career touchdowns are 13th all-time in the conference's history.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said in his scouting report that "isn’t Jahmyr Gibbs, but he can operate in a similar role for teams looking to add a more dynamic player to their running back room." He's praised for his receiving ability, route-running, and pass protection, giving him big potential as a weapon in the passing game for quarterback Drake Maye.

New England Patriotsnfl draft
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
