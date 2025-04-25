Patriots select Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with 38th pick in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night. Henderson is coming off a season in…
The New England Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night.
Henderson is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,016 yards (7.1-yard average) and 10 touchdowns. He led the Big Ten in yards per rush in 2021 (6.8) and 2024 (7.1). His 48 career touchdowns are 13th all-time in the conference's history.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said in his scouting report that "isn’t Jahmyr Gibbs, but he can operate in a similar role for teams looking to add a more dynamic player to their running back room." He's praised for his receiving ability, route-running, and pass protection, giving him big potential as a weapon in the passing game for quarterback Drake Maye.