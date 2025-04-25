wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
wbz broadcast logos of sports teams
Patriots trade down twice, draft Georgia center Jared Wilson with 95th pick

The Patriots need a long-term answer at center. With Jared Wilson, they land the highest-upside center prospect in the draft.

Matt Dolloff
Jared Wilson

Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) gets set to snap the ball during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The black team won 26-23.

Syndication: Online Athens

With the 95th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Georgia center Jared Wilson.

Arguably the most athletic center prospect in the draft, Wilson is praised in scouting reports for his quickness, footwork, and hand techniques. His 4.56-second time in the shuttle was second among all centers at the combine, which may have caught the Patriots' attention.

Only a one-year starter for the Bulldogs, Wilson could be afforded time to develop behind veteran center Garrett Bradbury before eventually stepping into the starting role in New England.

Prior to drafting Wilson, the Pats traded down twice. First, they moved the 77th pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for picks 85 and 146 (via Field Yates). For the second deal, they moved down from 85 to 95 in a swap with the Chiefs, picking up the Bears' 2026 fourth-rounder as part of it (via Aaron Wilson).

With the 77th pick, the Panthers selected edge rusher Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss. At 85, the Chiefs took Cal cornerback Nohl Williams.

Here's the updated list of 2025 Patriots draft picks...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU
Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
Round 4, No. 106
Round 5, No. 144
Round 5, No. 146
Round 5, No. 171
Round 7, No. 220
Round 7, No. 238

The Pats will have a busy day on Saturday's Day 3, with as many as six more selections still to go.

New England Patriotsnfl draft
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
