Patriots trade down twice, draft Georgia center Jared Wilson with 95th pick

Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) gets set to snap the ball during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The black team won 26-23.

With the 95th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Georgia center Jared Wilson.

Arguably the most athletic center prospect in the draft, Wilson is praised in scouting reports for his quickness, footwork, and hand techniques. His 4.56-second time in the shuttle was second among all centers at the combine, which may have caught the Patriots' attention.

Only a one-year starter for the Bulldogs, Wilson could be afforded time to develop behind veteran center Garrett Bradbury before eventually stepping into the starting role in New England.

Prior to drafting Wilson, the Pats traded down twice. First, they moved the 77th pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for picks 85 and 146 (via Field Yates). For the second deal, they moved down from 85 to 95 in a swap with the Chiefs, picking up the Bears' 2026 fourth-rounder as part of it (via Aaron Wilson).

With the 77th pick, the Panthers selected edge rusher Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss. At 85, the Chiefs took Cal cornerback Nohl Williams.

Here's the updated list of 2025 Patriots draft picks...

Round 1, No. 4: OT Will Campbell, LSU

Round 2, No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Round 3, No. 69: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State

Round 3, No. 95: C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Round 4, No. 106

Round 5, No. 144

Round 5, No. 146

Round 5, No. 171

Round 7, No. 220

Round 7, No. 238