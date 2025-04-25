Jaylen Brown updates on finger injury, questions officiating

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown dislocated his index finger during the Celtics’ 95-93 loss to the Magic, he said in his postgame press conference.

Brown shared the information when he was asked about his hard fall early in the second quarter, when Orlando guard Cole Anthony slapped Brown’s arm, causing Boston’s star guard to contort in midair before his left hand connected with the ground.

After the play, Brown immediately grabbed his left hand as he laid on the floor. A replay review concluded Anthony’s actions met the requirements for a flagrant 1 foul, sending Brown to the charity stripe, where he nailed his two free throws. Brown finished with 19 points and six rebounds in the contest, which the Magic won to cut their deficit in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to 2-1.

"I dislocated my index finger," Brown said. "But I've got nine more [fingers], so I'm alright."

Brown was listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report ahead of Game 3 with a right knee injury, which limited him throughout the final month of the regular season. He appeared to silence any concerns about his health with a 36-point performance in Game 2, helping the Celtics take a 2-0 lead before the series shifted to Orlando.

The Magic, who are known for their physical play, have committed 63 fouls — the third most by a team in the postseason — through three games. Detroit and New York are ahead of Orlando with 75 fouls and 65 fouls, respectively. The Celtics have made 56 of their 73 free throws, the second most attempted in the playoffs. Brown was critical of the Magic’s play style, even suggesting the officials failed to maintain a safe atmosphere.

“I don’t know,” Brown said. “There might be a fight breakout or something because it’s starting to feel like it’s not even basketball, and the refs are not controlling their environment. So, it is what it is. If we want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round.”