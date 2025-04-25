Drake Maye has positive first reaction to Patriots drafting Will Campbell

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall pick by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The New England Patriots selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the pick, the Patriots filled their largest need on the roster, bolstering Drake Maye's blind side on the offensive line, and Campbell is ready to "fight and die," to protect Maye at all costs.

And Maye seems quite happy about the pick. The Patriots starting quarterback took to X to react to Campbell's emotional interview on the draft stage with the caption:

"Love this guy already [fire emoji] LFG," Maye said.

Campbell was the top-rated tackle in the draft. The first team All-American stands at 6-foot-6, 319 pounds and possesses high-end athleticism for the tackle position in this year's class. The major concern for him is his arm length, as he at 32 5/8 inches at the combine. He did measure 33 inches at LSU's Pro Day, but it's a still less-than-ideal number. Nonetheless, Campbell is confident about his ability to play tackle at the highest level.

"Nasty," Campbell said about his play style during a press conference on Thursday. "I'm going to go out there and give everything I have every single play to protect my teammates, protect my quarterback, and just put the Patriots in the best position possible to help win games on Sundays."

Campbell's character is undeniable. It is still to be determined if he has what it takes to be an elite left tackle in the NFL. Regardless, the Patriots addressed their biggest need and protected their most important asset. Obviously there are risks with the pick, but it was probably their best option and, at the very least, their young quarterback is excited about it.