6 prospects to know when the Patriots are on the clock to start Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

With their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft the New England Patriots addressed their biggest need, taking offensive tackle Will Campbell from LSU. That opens things up for them as the rest of the draft goes on.

The Patriots will be back on the clock quicky when Day 2 of the draft gets underway on Friday night. They're scheduled to pick 38th, which is the sixth pick of the second round.

Of course, the team is in position to trade - up or down - and isn't locked into that pick. But if they do end up selecting there or moving slightly, which players will they be targeting? Here's a look at six players to know, knowing at least one of these players (and likely more than one) will be on the board the next time the Patriots are on the clock...

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Higgins has been tied to the Patriots a few times during the pre-draft process, including by Chad Graff of The Athletic as recently as Thursday morning. Graff noted that the Patriots are looking to add "an outside-the-numbers, big-bodied receiver," and Higgins is exactly that.

At 6-foot-4, 214 pounds Higgins makes the most of his frame, regularly using his size to box out smaller defensive backs and win battles at the catch point. He moves surprisingly well for his size, and while his route tree isn't diverse the routes he does run he runs well. Higgins tested well at the Combine.

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Tim Warner/Getty Images

If not Higgins, how about his teammate? Noel isn't the true 'X' receiver that Higgins is, he's more of a true slot. But with Josh McDaniels returning, having a talented player in that role is important. Unless the Patriots plan on playing Stefon Diggs in that role (and even if they do, there's no guarantee he'll be ready to start the season), it's a need.

Noel's short-area quickness and route running allow him to regularly create separation, and he has the burst and explosiveness to create big plays off short passes once he gets the ball in his hands. He's probably a slot-only player in the NFL which pushes him down the board, but for a Patriots team looking for a volume player in that role he'd make a lot of sense.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mike Vrabel said at the Owners Meetings last month that the Patriots would like to add "a good young runner" in the draft this year. Would they use Pick 38 to make that addition?

If so, Henderson would most likely be the target. Henderson was a three-down back for the Buckeyes, and while he can handle multiple roles at the pro level will probably be at his best in the passing game - something the Patriots are reportedly looking for. Henderson has soft hands and is a well-developed route runner for the running back position, and also can handle himself as a blocker. With the ball in his hands off of a run or a pass, he has the speed and acceleration to break big plays once he gets in the open field.

OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Improving the offense line was the Patriots' biggest need heading into this offseason. They addressed the biggest hole on the offensive line with their top pick, but they still have room to improve up front on top of adding Campbell. Don't rule out a double-dip right off the bat.

On one hand the Patriots could add a developmental right tackle like Aireontae Ersery or Ozzy Trapilo, but they might be more interested in a player who is in better position to make a regular impact right away. That would likely be at guard, with the left guard position still without a clear answer (right now, it looks like a competition between Cole Strange, Sidy Sow, and Layden Robinson).

What about a player that could do both? That could be Savaiinaea, who was a three-year starter at Arizona with significant experience at guard and both tackle spots. At 6-foot-4, 324 pounds winning more with raw power than athleticism he profiles mainly as a guard in the NFL, but with 34 5/8-inch arms he could potentially play right tackle with the right development. At the very least he'd offer multi-positional depth, if he's not starting at left guard.

OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Don't rule out a defensive pick to start Day 2 for the Patriots, either. In particular, based on what we heard about the team's interests during the pre-draft process, a pass-rusher could be in play.

Ezeiruaku is a local product, who profiles similarly to some of the pass rushers Vrabel worked with when he was with the Titans. While he's slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, 248 pounds he makes up for it with quickness, flexibility, and a deep pass rush repertoire. He'd be a logical addition to this Patriots' rebuilt rush group, especially as a speed rusher stepping into a defense that has mostly power rushers right now.

DL Darius Alexander, Toledo

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the offseason the Patriots have targeted more athletic, agile defenders for their front seven. Alexander is a player in that mold, and also met with the Patriots during the pre-draft process.

At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds Alexander is an explosive athlete who is at his best getting up-field and attacking an offense rather than just holding at the point of attack. His power and energetic play style would fit well with Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, and Keion White up front and give the Patriots' coaching staff plenty of opportunities to get creative with rush games.

Not on the list

People may notice there are some players higher on consensus boards who did not make this list. Here's a quick reason why for a few notable names...

WR Luther Burden, Missouri: On paper, Burden is the exact kind of receiver the Patriots need. He might be the most explosive pass-catcher in this class who can get open with all three levels and is a threat to take any catch for a big play. However, there have been questions about his football focus and mental makeup.

Stylistically he's a fit, but he might not be a personality match. With that, it wouldn't be surprising if he's not on the Patriots' board - although there's a strong argument to be made he's the best receiver available heading into Day 2.

CB Will Johnson, Michigan: Coming into the 2024 college football season Johnson was expected to be in the mix to be a top five pick. Even though his season was cut short after six games due to a knee injury, he was still expected to be a first-round pick. So why wasn't he?

As Johnson was falling on Thursday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he "has a knee issue that has concerned some NFL teams and helps explain why he still has not been selected." Although taking him in the second round may represent value at this point, it's probably not worth the risk for the Patriots at Pick 38 with two solid boundary corners already in place in Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis (Johnson doesn't project as a slot player).