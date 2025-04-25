2025 Patriots mid-draft mock draft

Oh, you thought we were done with mock drafts? Think again.

It's our final New England Patriots Mock Draft of the year - the mid-draft mock draft. Now that we know the Patriots' top pick, and how the rest of the first-round shook out, what does it mean for the rest of the draft in New England? Here's our latest projection...

Round 1, Pick 4:

OT Will Campbell, LSU

This pick is, of course, already in the books. You can find more thoughts on the Campbell pick here.

Round 2, Pick 38:

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Justin Ford/Getty Images

O.K., back into mock draft mode. Higgins is one of the players we highlighted in our six players to watch for the Patriots at Pick 38. Over the final days of the pre-draft process Higgins was connected to the Patriots, with Chad Graff of The Athletic reporting on Thursday morning that the team is looking to add “an outside-the-numbers, big-bodied receiver,” which Higgins is.

Higgins checks in at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds. He makes the most of his frame by regularly using his size to box out smaller defensive backs and win battles at the catch point. Higgins is a good mover for his size (and tested well at the Combine, but will need to diversify his route tree more to really win consistently in the NFL. Higgins' teammate Jaylin Noel could also get consideration here if the team decides it wants a slot receiver.

Round 3, Pick 69:

OLB Femi Oladejo, UCLA

Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports

On the film, Oladejo is sort of the Day 2 version of third-overall pick Abdul Carter. Like Carter, Oladejo began his career as a stand-up linebacker. He played that position for his first three years in college (two at Cal, then one at UCLA) before moving down and playing as an edge rusher early last season.

Like any prospect who recently changed positions Oladejo's technique is still very raw. But he's explosive and twitchy off the snap and plays with good power for a player who is 6-foot-3, 259 pounds. Experts are also high on his mental makeup. He could continue to develop his pass rush game in New England, while playing multiple positions in Mike Vrabel's defense.

TRADE!

Patriots get:

-86th overall pick (3rd round)

-125th overall pick (4th round)

Chargers get:

-77th overall pick (3rd round)

With 21 open roster spots coming into the draft, the Patriots use their extra third round pick from the Matthew Judon trade to add an extra selection while staying in the top 100. Meanwhile the Chargers consolidate two of their 10 total picks. This is based on a trade from last year that saw the Eagles trade the 78th pick to the Texans for picks 86 and 123.

Round 3, Pick 86 (from LAC):

C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Wilson is projected by many to be the top true center off of the board this year. He has just one year of starting experience under his belt, but showed promise in terms of his athleticism and football IQ at the position. Wilson should be able to push for the Patriots' starting center job early in his NFL career.

Round 4, Pick 106:

DL Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Patriots defensive coaches have citing wanting players who play with 'violence' throughout the offseason, and Robinson certainly fits that description. At 6-foot-5, 288 pounds he can line up at multiple spots along the defensive line. Wherever he's playing he's bringing power and a high motor. He's an old-school lineman that should quickly work his way into the rotation of the Patriots' defensive front.

Round 4, Pick 125 (from LAC):

RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Patriots are going to take a running back at some point in this draft. Early on Day 3 seems like the sweet spot. Smith adds significant speed to the offense, and as a converted wide receiver could slide into the 'passing-down back' role allowing Rhamondre Stevenson to focus primarily on early downs.

Round 5, Pick 144:

OT Jalen Rivers, Miami

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6, 319 pounds with 34 7/8-inch arms, Rivers has starting experience at left tackle and left guard for Miami over the last four years. With his strength and power he could be a right tackle in the NFL and the Patriots could develop him there behind Morgan Moses, or as a full-time swing tackle. He could also mix into the competition for the starting left guard job. Injuries have been a concern for Rivers - he missed significant time in 2021, 2023, and 2024 - which could push him down the board.

Round 5, Pick 171 (from DAL):

CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ransaw measured in at 5-foot-11, 197 pounds at the Combine this year, but doesn't let his size stop him from bringing a physical edge to the slot cornerback position. He was also one of the best testers in Indy, running a 4.33-second 40 with a 40-inch vertical. His physicality can work against him sometimes in coverage. His athletic profile suggests he could get a look at safety as well as slot corner, and he has the makeup to be a feature on special teams.

The Patriots originally received this pick in the Joe Milton trade

Round 7, Pick 220:

QB Max Brosmer, Minnesota

David Berding/Getty Images

After spending three years as a starter at UNH, Brosmer transferred to Minnesota last year and proved he belonged at the higher level. Now he'll get a chance to go a step further and compete to be Drake Maye's backup. Brosmer sees the field well and is consistent and reliable underneath, but is more of a short and intermediate passer than deep threat and has struggled against pressure.

Round 7, Pick 238 (from LAC):

DT Yahya Black, Iowa

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA Today Network

To wrap things up the Patriots take another defensive lineman. Unlike Robinson who is a multi-positional and multi-situational player, Black is a run-stopping nose tackle at 6-foot-6, 336 pounds. He'll likely be an exclusive run game player as a pro, but the Patriots could use depth/competition there alongside free agent signing Khyiris Tonga.