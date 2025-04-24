LISTEN LIVE

Will Campbell confirms he knocked Mike Vrabel on his ass during drill

The Patriots’ newest tackle and his new head coach confirmed an amusing story out of his workout in Baton Rouge.

It's quite possible that Will Campbell won Mike Vrabel over by knocking him on his ass.

Not in a fight, but in an actual drill. Vrabel confirmed to reporters Thursday night that he strapped on a blocking pad as he ran a workout with Campbell down in Baton Rouge, La. last week, and the former LSU tackle "hit Vrabel square in the chest and knocked Vrabel back on his derrière," as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

"I realize I'm close to 50, and if that tape ever gets out, people are going to have some problems," a cheeky Vrabel said. "I hope that tape never sees the light of day. I think it was important for me to get out there, feel them and feel every player that we evaluated at the line of scrimmage."

Campbell corroborated the report, and was a little more diplomatic about it.

"It was amazing. Him and some of the other staff came in, and we had a great workout, got some good work in," Campbell said. "They taught me some new stuff, and yeah, I mean, I got him. I'm not going to lie; I got him on the ground. I know we had a great lunch after, a bunch of great guys. I'm just super excited for this opportunity."

It's an amusing story, but it will be long forgotten if Campbell doesn't pan out as the Patriots' first pick in the 2025 draft. Vrabel confirmed that Campbell will "compete" to play left tackle, but frankly, if he's not the starter from day 1, Vrabel will have bigger problems than that workout tape.

