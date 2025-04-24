LISTEN LIVE

Vrabel confirms Will Campbell will ‘compete’ to play left tackle for Patriots

Will Campbell entered the draft with questions about his ability to play left tackle, but there’s no question from Mike Vrabel.

Matt Dolloff
Mike Vrabel

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel discusses the team’s recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Shortly after the New England Patriots officially selected LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Mike Vrabel met with reporters in Foxboro to discuss the pick.

No surprise here, but Vrabel confirmed what was suspected all along: he views Campbell as a left tackle. And while he should enter camp as the favorite to start at that spot, he is doing his best to drum up a competition for the rookie.

"That's where he started, he's a left tackle," Vrabel said. "That's what he's played, that's what he's done. So, he'll come in here to compete to be the left tackle, just like everyone else is gonna compete for their spots."

Vrabel said that Campbell solidified himself when the team met with him at LSU's Pro Day, where he measured his controversial arms at 33 inches. It's that quality that could determine whether he sticks at tackle long-term, or eventually kicks inside to guard. Campbell himself said in a pre-draft interview that other teams talked to him about potentially playing guard for them.

But for now, Campbell is going to play left tackle for at least one season, and it would be stunning if he didn't start there from day 1.

