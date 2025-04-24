Vrabel confirms Will Campbell will ‘compete’ to play left tackle for Patriots

Shortly after the New England Patriots officially selected LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Mike Vrabel met with reporters in Foxboro to discuss the pick.

No surprise here, but Vrabel confirmed what was suspected all along: he views Campbell as a left tackle. And while he should enter camp as the favorite to start at that spot, he is doing his best to drum up a competition for the rookie.

"That's where he started, he's a left tackle," Vrabel said. "That's what he's played, that's what he's done. So, he'll come in here to compete to be the left tackle, just like everyone else is gonna compete for their spots."

Vrabel said that Campbell solidified himself when the team met with him at LSU's Pro Day, where he measured his controversial arms at 33 inches. It's that quality that could determine whether he sticks at tackle long-term, or eventually kicks inside to guard. Campbell himself said in a pre-draft interview that other teams talked to him about potentially playing guard for them.