The Sports Hub Death Match Draft: Hub hosts duke it out

Inspired by the NFL Draft, we present the Sports Hub Death Match Draft, a battle royale featuring a field of Sports Hub heavy-hitters.

It's a weird draft week this year. Barring things getting sexy in the first round, the assumption is that the Patriots will take Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick. We've asked the parade of NFL pundits and prognosticators we've had on this week, and that's been the general consensus.

Add to that the fact that, for the first time ever, Fred Toucher--morning show Mic One and NFL Draft obsessive--took his vacation during draft week. Jon Wallach did, too: he flew the coop for Paris. That left Hardy behind with a roatation of cohosts. So he got creative.

Sports Hub Death Match Draft: Battle Royale

As Hardy put it, most of the Hub hosts have been working together for the entire fifteen-plus run of the radio station. Feelings have been hurt. Blood has gone bad. It's what happens when you put big names in close quarters for a long period of time.