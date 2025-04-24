Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down a bad Bruins press conference

Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, president Cam Neely, and general manager Don Sweeney hold a press conference on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub)

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Underground, centered around a shockingly bad press conference by Bruins management earlier in the week. They start off talking about their experience with Factor Meals before getting down to business...

5:40 -- Initial reactions to a rough appearance by Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, president Cam Neely, and GM Don Sweeney.

14:54 -- Don Sweeney spoke a little too much about the Bruins having to get better defensively, and not enough about how they plan to improve offensively.

28:35 -- The Bruins will not be rescinding their ticket price increase, and so they better commit to improving the actual team.

36:25 -- As Don Sweeney enters the final year of his contract, how does he plan to build the roster and what will be his ultimate motivation?

48:51 -- The Bruins need to add more players that operate with a sense of urgency and carry themselves that way as leaders in the locker room.

54:24 -- Cam Neely pushed back hard on the idea that the Bruins haven't drafted and developed well under Sweeney.

1:14:23 -- Quick NFL Draft thoughts before the guys call it a day.