Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down a bad Bruins press conference

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Underground, centered around a shockingly bad press conference by Bruins management earlier in the week. They start off…

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Charlie Jacobs, Cam Neely, Don Sweeney press conference

Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, president Cam Neely, and general manager Don Sweeney hold a press conference on April 23, 2025. (Photo by Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub)

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Underground, centered around a shockingly bad press conference by Bruins management earlier in the week. They start off talking about their experience with Factor Meals before getting down to business...

5:40 -- Initial reactions to a rough appearance by Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, president Cam Neely, and GM Don Sweeney.

14:54 -- Don Sweeney spoke a little too much about the Bruins having to get better defensively, and not enough about how they plan to improve offensively.

28:35 -- The Bruins will not be rescinding their ticket price increase, and so they better commit to improving the actual team.

36:25 -- As Don Sweeney enters the final year of his contract, how does he plan to build the roster and what will be his ultimate motivation?

48:51 -- The Bruins need to add more players that operate with a sense of urgency and carry themselves that way as leaders in the locker room.

54:24 -- Cam Neely pushed back hard on the idea that the Bruins haven't drafted and developed well under Sweeney.

1:14:23 -- Quick NFL Draft thoughts before the guys call it a day.

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
