Patriots reveal 2025 draft hats: Who’s wearing it on Thursday?

The Patriots' 2025 draft hats have been released.

They feature the team logo in the middle of the red "NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS" script. On the navy blue brim there is the laurel leaves that all 2025 NFL Draft caps have. The leaves are an ancient symbol of victory and honor. They were primarily worn by accomplished athletes in Ancient Greece.

Each team got to choose a specific pendant that represents the team, or the city/region. The Patriots made the self-indulgent decision to make their pendant the newly built lighthouse at Gillette Stadium. Apparently the Patriots believe that is the best symbolic representation of New England.

The Patriots have nine draft picks entering Thursday night, so there should be many guys dawning this hat on Thursday. All indications point to LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell being the first player to wear the Patriots' hat.