Patriots reveal 2025 draft hats: Who’s wearing it on Thursday?

The Patriots’ 2025 draft hats have been released. They feature the team logo in the middle of the red “NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS” script. On the navy blue brim there is…

Luke Graham
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "THE PICK IS IN" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Patriots' 2025 draft hats have been released.

They feature the team logo in the middle of the red "NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS" script. On the navy blue brim there is the laurel leaves that all 2025 NFL Draft caps have. The leaves are an ancient symbol of victory and honor. They were primarily worn by accomplished athletes in Ancient Greece.

Each team got to choose a specific pendant that represents the team, or the city/region. The Patriots made the self-indulgent decision to make their pendant the newly built lighthouse at Gillette Stadium. Apparently the Patriots believe that is the best symbolic representation of New England.

The official release from the team:

The Patriots have nine draft picks entering Thursday night, so there should be many guys dawning this hat on Thursday. All indications point to LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell being the first player to wear the Patriots' hat.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

New England PatriotsNFLnfl draft
Luke GrahamAuthor
