Patriots reportedly hearing other teams out on 4th pick

The time has finally come for the draft – and for Mike Vrabel and the Pats to listen to take calls on the No. 4 pick.

Matt Dolloff
Patriots on the clock at the 2018 NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Patriots brass said multiple times in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft that it's too early to discuss possibly trading down from the fourth overall pick.

The time has finally come.

According to Dianna Russini at The Athletic, the Patriots are finally taking calls on the No. 4 selection in the first round, which officially kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night. Russini noted that the majority of the trade calls, which are also ringing for the Browns (No. 2) and the Giants (No. 3) are centered around trading up for Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.

The Patriots likely don't factor into that discussion, as Hunter isn't expected to fall and they're not expected to move up for him. But it could be more likely that Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter slips to them at the fourth pick. Russini also believes that the Pats will "beef up their offensive line" with their "top selection" -- so, not necessarily No. 4.

If Carter is still on the board at the fourth pick, the Patriots may have potential trade partners willing to move up for him. They could have an opportunity to move down, accumulate more picks, and still get the guy they really want.

If the Pats end up sticking at No. 4, the general consensus is that they'll select LSU's Will Campbell, with an eye toward plugging him right in as the starting left tackle. But if they move down, while staying in the top half of the first round, other tackle targets include Missouri's Armand Membou, Ohio State's Josh Simmons, and Texas' Kelvin Banks. Oregon's Josh Conerly and Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery are potential picks for late in the first round.

Ultimately, all signs point toward the Pats investing in a tackle in the first round, wherever they end up selecting. It can't be ruled out that they end up lower than fourth.

New England Patriotsnfl draft
