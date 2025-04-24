Mazz’s Tiers: 4th overall picks in the NFL Draft

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It's time for the latest Mazz's Tiers! With the 2025 NFL Draft getting underway on Thursday and the New England Patriots having the 4th overall pick, Mazz decided it would be a great time to rank the 4th overall picks in the draft in the last 25 years!

TIER 1

Nick Cammett/Getty Images CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Sauce Gardner - CB - New York Jets - 2022

Ezekiel Elliott - RB - Dallas Cowboys - 2016

Amari Cooper - WR - Dallas Cowboys - 2015

Lane Johnson - RT - Philadelphia Eagles - 2013

A.J. Green - WR - Cincinnati Bengals - 2011

Trent Williams - LT - Washington Commanders - 2010

Philip Rivers - QB - San Diego Chargers - 2004

TIER 2

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 12: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots confronts D'Brickashaw Ferguson #60 of the New York Jets after Ferguson shoved Aqib Talib #31 of the New England Patriots, who intercepted a pass, in the 4th quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Ferguson was ejected from the game. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Andrew Thomas - OT - New York Giants - 2020

Matt Kalil - LT - Minnesota Vikings - 2012

Denzel Ward - CB - Cleveland Browns - 2018

D'Brickashaw Ferguson - LT - New York Jets - 2006

Justin Smith - DE - Cincinnati Bengals - 2001

TIER 3

Mike Christy/Getty Images GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots breaks up a catch by Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Sammy Watkins - WR - Buffalo Bills - 2014

Clelin Ferrell - DE - Oakland Raiders - 2019

Leonard Fournette - RB - Jacksonville Jaguars - 2017

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR - Arizona Cardinals - 2024

Darren McFadden - RB - Oakland Raiders - 2008

Gaines Adams - DE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2007

Cedric Benson - RB - Chicago Bears - 2005

DeWayne Robertson - DT - New York Jets - 2003

TIER 4

Winslow Townson/Getty Images FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball up the field in the third quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Anthony Richardson - QB - Indianapolis Colts - 2023

Kyle Pitts - TE - Atlanta Falcons - 2021

Aaron Curry - LB - Seattle Seahawks - 2009

Mike Williams - RT - Buffalo Bills - 2002