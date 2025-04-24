LISTEN LIVE

Felger & Mazz Big Board: Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here’s…

Kevin Maggiore

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Jalen Milroe #QB11 of Alabama participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here's a look at the  wide receivers hit on the Big Board!

QUARTERBACKS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Quinn Ewers #QB04 of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Quinn Ewers - Texas

Kurtis Rourke - Indiana

New England PatriotsNFL
Kevin MaggioreWriter
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Mazzs TiersMazz’s Tiers: 4th overall picks in the NFL DraftKevin Maggiore
Felger & Mazz Big Board: Wide Receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft
Felger & MazzFelger & Mazz Big Board: Wide Receivers in the 2025 NFL DraftKevin Maggiore
Felger & Mazz Big Board: Tight Ends in the 2025 NFL Draft
Felger & MazzFelger & Mazz Big Board: Tight Ends in the 2025 NFL DraftKevin Maggiore
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect