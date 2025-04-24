LISTEN LIVE

Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Wide receivers

Alex Barth shares his favorite running backs picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Savion Williams #3 of the TCU Horned Frogs breaks a tackle attempt by Jonathan Hall #3 of the Utah Utes during the second half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 19: Savion Williams #3 of the TCU Horned Frogs breaks a tackle attempt by Jonathan Hall #3 of the Utah Utes during the second half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The second-to-last throws of the Felger & Mazz Big Board for 2025 were on Wednesday. In this latest round, the board picked wide receivers.

Wide receiver is, once again, a position of need for the Patriots. Despite using four draft picks at the position over the last two years there is still a ton of uncertainty amongst a mostly-young group, even after the team signed Stefon Diggs in free agency.

Did the Big Board find any players that will be added to the group? Let's take a look at who was picked...

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Tommi Hill (6) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Photo Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn ImagesDylan Widger-Imagn Images

Does the Big Board know something we don't? This is the second time Hunter has been picked this year - he was also hit during the cornerbacks throws. The last player who was picked twice was Christian Barmore, who obviously ended up getting drafted by the Patriots in the second round in 2021.

A lot would have to happen for Hunter to fall to the Patriots at Pick 4, but if he did he'd be a great fit. Hunter's agility, ball skills, and football IQ project him as a matchup nightmare in the slot, especially after the catch. He'd likely thrive in Josh McDaniels' offense.

Savion Williams, TCU

Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) runs the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn ImagesTim Heitman-Imagn Images

Savion Williams might be the most interesting player in this draft. He has a truly rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism at 6-foot-4, 222 pounds. Unlike most players his size with speed Williams isn't just a straight-line athlete - he's agile and regularly makes defenders miss in the open field with jukes, spins, and other moves (as well as overpowering them). He also uses his size and strength to make some truly spectacular catches.

However, despite how nimble he is after the catch, his route running will need to improve significantly for him to play receiver full-time at the NFL level. And while he can make circus catches, too many clean throws hit his hands and get away from him, turning into drops.

With his unique skillset Williams projects as more of a gadget player at the next level. In fact, late last year TCU started using him that way regularly lining him up as a running back and even Wildcat quarterback. He'll likely need to do some of that to succeed at the next level, but will still likely be a top-100 pick due to his athletic traits.

For the Patriots, Williams is an interesting projection. Scheme-touch players have struggled in New England in the past, but one exception was Cordarrelle Patterson - who Williams has been compared to. Could McDaniels replicate that success as he returns to the Patriots?

Pat Bryant, Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 27: Pat Bryant #13 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in action against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Memorial Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bryant is a textbook 'X' receiver. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds he primarily wins with physicality and ball skills rather than athleticism and route running. His football IQ, leadership, and overall mental makeup have also received praise.

New England PatriotsNFLnfl draft
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
