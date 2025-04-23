Trades in college football? Tennessee, UCLA swap quarterbacks

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) will start former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava in 2025, and the Volunteers will trot out former Bruin Joey Aguilar, marking the first quasi-trade in collegiate sports.

Now mind you, it wasn't actually a trade it was the result of a coincidental swap that developed from NIL disputes and transfer portal craziness. Nonetheless, it sparks an interesting conversation about the possibility of collegiate trades.

Lamaleava's enrollment in Tennessee flamed out in an NIL compensation dispute between him and the team. The quarterback had reportedly been petitioning for a raise in payment to $4 million, he had been getting paid between $2.2-$2.5 million, according to multiple sources, first reported by Pete Nakos of On3.com.

The Volunteers were not willing to increase his compensation, so Lamaleava joined the transfer portal. However, because he entered the portal late and playing in the SEC - players cannot transfer within the SEC - he had little options. He ended up signing with the Bruins for a pay cut, reportedly north of $1.5 million.

Following his job being taken by Lamaleava, Aguilar promptly entered the portal and given it was late in the process, Tennessee was one of the few teams with an opening.

Again, it is not exactly a trade in the traditional form, but swaps like this may become more common. As the business side of collegiate sports, particularly football and basketball, have become progressively more similar to the pros, this situation could illuminate the need for trades.

In theory, the introduction of trades to the NCAA would benefit both the players and the schools, but mostly the schools. Instead of losing players to the portal, teams would have a chance to receive an impact piece. Of course, the NCAA would have to adjust a lot to implement trades - particularly the freedom of the portal, which could become a legal headache. But, trades would be another interesting addition to the world of college sports.