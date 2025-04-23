‘I’m glad to get it, but my mind quickly shifted’: Pritchard appreciates recognition, but ready to compete

Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after making a there pointer during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Payton Pritchard spoke to the media for the first time since he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year before Wednesday's Game 2 against the Orlando Magic. Despite posting career highs in multiple categories this season and attending a press conference to commemorate his award, Pritchard didn’t embellish his accomplishment.

There were more pressing matters.

The fifth-year guard only cracked a smile after a reporter asked how his mindset could shift from the high of winning the award to preparing for the Celtics’ second game of their first-round matchup against the Magic.

That's what matters the most.

“It’s kind of like, I’m glad to get it, but my mind quickly shifted,” Pritchard said. “The main goal is to win a ring. It’s great to have this award, but to cap off this season, I’d much rather have a ring with it than an individual award. The most important thing is to get this for the team and the city.”

Pritchard posted per-game averages of 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds with a 47.2 shooting percentage, all of which were career-bests for the Oregon alum. His impact was felt in the Celtics’ 103-86 win Sunday over the Magic, providing 19 bench points and an efficient 6-of-8 clip from the floor — drilling four of his six 3-pointers — to help his team take a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

In 2024-25, Pritchard was lethal from behind the arc with 255 made three-pointers, 246 of which occurred off the bench to set an NBA record for most made bench threes in a single season. His total tally from deep ranked fifth across the entire league.

Pritchard is the fourth Celtic all-time to earn Sixth Man of the Year recognition. His achievement marked the second time in three years that a Celtics player won the award, which was given to former guard Malcolm Brogdon in 2023.