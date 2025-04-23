LISTEN LIVE

NFL Draft Sleeper Pick: What if the Pats get sexy with 4?

Yeah, it’ll probably be Campbell. But what if it’s not?

Adam 12

Are you tired of the 2025 Draft chat yet? Good! Neither are we! So let's get into an NFL Draft sleeper pick that's sexy.

But first, let's acknowledge that some of us actually are a bit tired of the draft chat. Enter Christopher Price. He's on the Patriots beat for the Boston Globe, so he started writing about Pats draft potentials back in--wait for it--November.

Look, that's what a scribe has to do when the team he's covering is far out of playoff contention and in full rebuild mode. He and his fellow Globies recently put out this prediction piece about what the Pats might do with the number four pick, so we started there.

NFL Draft Sleeper Pick: Make it Sexy

As our own Alex Barth said yesterday (and as most pundits are saying), Will Campbell is the most likely pick for the Pats at 4. But that wasn't good enough for co-host Michael Holley this morning. He pushed Price to pontificate on what a more exciting pick might look like.

Mind you, this was with the understanding that Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter would be off the board by four. So get sexy with us and the fourth overall pick. Video above, audio below.

