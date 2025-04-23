Draft video shows Chargers making Ladd McConkey trade with Patriots

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit:

New England remembers that the Patriots used their second round and fourth round picks on Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 37) and Javon Baker (No. 110) during the 2024 NFL Draft. What may have been forgotten, however, was that those two picks had been traded for.

In a recent video published to X, the Los Angeles Chargers reminded everyone of the trade they made with the Pats (LA receiving No. 34 and No. 137) that allowed the Chargers to select wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of Georgia in the second round.

The old adage for NFL trades is "one team is playing chess while the others are playing checkers," meaning the team 'playing chess' is steps ahead and more advanced than the others. A year after the 2024 trade, it appears the Chargers were playing chess, while the Patriots may have been focused on a much more rudimentary game like Candy Land. Jokes aside, the trade pictured in the video has not resulted in New England's favor.

McConkey registered 82 catches for 1,149 yards, and seven touchdowns in 16 games, and many would argue he should have even been a rookie of the year nominee. Conversely, Polk and Baker both had very underwhelming rookie seasons. Neither player competed in more than 12 games, and statistically they combined for under 100 yards (99 total), just 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

It's also worth noting that cornerback Tarheeb Still who the Chargers selected with the Patriots' 137th overall selection, also showed some promise as a rookie. He was productive in his 14 games with four interceptions, including a pick-six (one more touchdown than Baker), and finished seventh in the voting for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Although both Polk and Baker had concerning rookie seasons, it may be too early to completely write them off. The Patriots as a whole had many issues - particularly coaching. With a new regime under Mike Vrabel and offensive system under Josh McDaniels, Polk and Baker should be in a better situation in 2025.

Regardless, a year removed from the 2024 NFL Draft, the pick swap trade with the Chargers that brought McConkey to LA and Polk and Baker to New England looks to have been a major lapse in judgment.