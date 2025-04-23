Jayson Tatum out for Game 2 against Magic, misses first career playoff game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2025 in New York City. The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 119-117.

Jayson Tatum will not play in the Celtics’ second game of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic due to a bone bruise, the team announced less than an hour before tip-off.

Tatum, who is officially out with a right distal radius bone bruise, was knocked to the floor while driving to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 win over the Magic on Sunday, lying on the ground while he held his right wrist. He returned to the contest and was listed as “doubtful” for Wednesday’s game before the team’s final injury report officially ruled him out.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla did not give much of an update about Tatum's injury during his pregame press conference, citing that he was day-to-day. It will mark the first time Tatum has missed a playoff game in his professional career.

“He’s got a bone bruise. Yesterday he was able to do a little bit with the team. Today, he was able to be out on the court. He’ll be day-to-day.”