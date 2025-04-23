Jayson Tatum out for Game 2 against Magic, misses first career playoff game
Jayson Tatum will not play in the Celtics’ second game of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic due to a bone bruise, the team announced less than an hour before tip-off.
Tatum, who is officially out with a right distal radius bone bruise, was knocked to the floor while driving to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 win over the Magic on Sunday, lying on the ground while he held his right wrist. He returned to the contest and was listed as “doubtful” for Wednesday’s game before the team’s final injury report officially ruled him out.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla did not give much of an update about Tatum's injury during his pregame press conference, citing that he was day-to-day. It will mark the first time Tatum has missed a playoff game in his professional career.
“He’s got a bone bruise. Yesterday he was able to do a little bit with the team. Today, he was able to be out on the court. He’ll be day-to-day.”
X-rays were negative immediately after Sunday’s game, according to Tatum. The nature of his injury was considered to be about “pain tolerance” after he received an MRI, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.