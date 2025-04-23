LISTEN LIVE

Barth’s 2025 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Tight ends

Alex Barth shares his favorite running backs picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Bowling Green Falcons tight end Harold Fannin Jr (0) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Bowling Green 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Bowling Green Falcons tight end Harold Fannin Jr (0) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Bowling Green 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Felger & Mazz Big Board threw for tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Big Board is trying to stay hot at the position, after hitting its first ever tight end - New England Patriots seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell - last year.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise for the Patriots to draft a tight end. Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are back but both are over 30 and Hooper is on a one-year deal. Given tight ends generally take longer to develop than other positions, it might make sense for the Patriots to get a guy in the building now to starting getting him ready to step in for Hooper next year and potentially Henry down the road.

Did the Big Board find any players who could do that? Let's take a look...

Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

MOBILE, ALABAMA - DECEMBER 26: Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. #0 of the Bowling Green Falcons runs with the ball against safety Brandon Greil #15 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the second half in the 68 Ventures Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on December 26, 2024 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)Michael Chang/Getty Images

Fannin is one of the more interesting players in this draft. At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds he's more of an H-back than a traditional tight end, and is at his best with the ball in his hands. He's got great movement skills and can make defenders miss by running over them or running around them. His route running has room for improvement, and poor Combine testing (mainly a 4.71-second 40) could knock him down the board.

There are a lot of familiarities between Fannin and former Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith. For this Patriots team in particular, that's a notable comp. Smith struggled in New England under returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but before joining the Patriots had success in Tennessee under then-head coach Mike Vrabel.

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 29: Caden Prieskorn #86 of the Mississippi Rebels runs with the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)Wes Hale/Getty Images

At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds with limited pass catching production at the college level, Prieskorn projects mainly as a blocking tight end in the NFL. The Patriots have a need there, and with Prieskorn projected to go late or be undrafted, he could be a target for that situational role.

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather #13 of the Auburn Tigers looks to catch a pass during the first half of their game against the California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)Michael Chang/Getty Images

Throughout his college career (three years at FIU and then two at Auburn) Fairweather lined up more in the slot than he did inline as a traditional tight end. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds he's too big to be a slot receiver but doesn't quite have the blocking skills teams will look for in a tight end. He's also been used a bit as a fullback. Different teams will probably have different development plans for Fairweather, who is projected to go late in the draft.

New England PatriotsNFLnfl draft
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Running back Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates a win. Could he be the Pats NFL Draft sleeper pick?
NFLNFL Draft Sleeper Pick: What if the Pats get sexy with 4?Adam 12
Patriots at the 2018 NFL Draft
NFLDolloff’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: New tackles and sleeper weaponsMatt Dolloff
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin (Jim Louth/98.5 The Sports Hub)
NFLBarth’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Almost on the clockAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect