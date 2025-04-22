Ranking the Patriots’ biggest roster needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 5: The New England Patriots offense huddles during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

This offseason has featured significant turnover for the New England Patriots, not just at the coaching levels but on the roster itself. That will continue this week, as the new decision-makers will have a chance to really put their stamp of this team with the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots enter the draft with multiple clear holes still on their roster. At the same time though it's a weaker draft class, which may make it tougher for the team to be picky about fit and positions (a 'drafting for need' approach) while looking for starting-caliber talent (a 'best player available' approach).

"We'd love for them to align, having a need and having the best player be there," Vrabel said when asked last week about weighing those two approaches. "That doesn't always happen, and we certainly want to pick the best player as many times as we can and the player that we think at that point is the best player. Then we'll figure it out. Maybe you look at one position and we may have some returning starters or we feel like are starters, or there's depth at that position, but to add premium players when available is something that you should probably always try to do."

With many of the Patriots' top needs coming at premium positions there is a good chance the two will line up for New England - either in the first round or later on. But what are those needs?

Let's take a look at how things sit heading into the draft. We'll sort them into five categories - 'not a need,' 'depth need,' 'long-term need,' 'rotational need,' and 'starting need.'

Not a need is pretty self explanatory. While the Patriots could add at these positions, it would likely just be for added depth. Without any additions, the team would still be in a good position. Depth needs are more about backups, and can be addressed on Day 3. Long-term needs are positions that would become more pressing in a year or two, but the team can address now. Rotational needs are spots the Patriots need players in for 2025, but in roles that may not be on the field as much compared to immediate starting needs, which are the most pressing.

Not a need

Right guard: Entering his sixth NFL season, Mike Onwenu should finally have a year where he can focus on just one position. Meanwhile, there are multiple players who are in position to compete to be his backup.

Boundary cornerback: The team signed Carlton Davis to pair with Christian Gonzalez, giving the Patriots a high-level cornerback duo. Behind them the team has players to can compete for a depth role or two, such as Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, and Marcellas Dial. With many more significant needs, any addition here would likely be just adding to that competition/group.

Box safety: Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers are both back after dealing with injuries and more last season. When they're on, they both can be playmakers. Looking for natural improvement in this new defense that is better suited to their skillsets is a much easier path than trying to replace them. Marte Mapu and Dell Pettus offer depth here.

Punter: Despite a bit of a mid-season slump, Bryce Baringer overall showed improvement in his sophomore season in 2024. With much more pressing needs, the Patriots don't need to be in the market for a punter right now.

Depth needs

Quarterback: The Patriots are going to need a third arm to at least get through camp and the preseason, and may want to carry one on the 53-man roster to take advantage of the emergency 3rd QB rule on gamedays. After trading Joe Milton, that role is open behind Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs. That quarterback could come through a late draft pick or as a UDFA.

Outside linebackers: The Patriots have a solid group of edge linebackers in Anfernee Jennings, Harold Landry, Jahlani Tavai, and K'Lavon Chaisson. However, the depth drops off pretty quickly after them. Adding a player or two to fill out the depth chart and play on special teams would make sense.

Long snapper: In the past the Patriots have kept a second linebacker on the roster in training camp and sometimes onto the practice squad as an emergency backup for Joe Cardona. That's been Tucker Addington in recent years, but he's on the Texans now. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team sign a UDFA long snapper.

Long-term needs

Tight end: Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper return at the top of the depth chart at tight end, but both are over 30. Hooper's contract expires at the end of the season, and Hunter Henry's deal has no guaranteed money in 2026 (per OverTheCap.com), when he'll be 32 years old. Given tight ends traditionally take longer to develop than other positions, getting a young tight end in the building sooner rather than later will help the transition as those two age out. Adding bonus if that tight end can block, as that would be a way to contributing immediately.

Center: Garrett Bradbury represents an immediate replacement to David Andrews, but at 30 years old on a relatively cheap contract suggests he's not a long-term solution. There are a few players on the roster who could fill that role - such as Cole Strange, Ben Brown, and Jake Andrews - but an investment in a higher-upside player would give the team a clearer answer at the position looking ahead.

Right tackle: Morgan Moses should be able to hold down the right tackle position for the Patriots in 2025, but at 34 years old he's not a long-term answer. Getting a player who can come in and learn behind him for a year or two before taking over the role would keep the Patriots well-stocked at an important position that can be tough to fill.

Slot cornerback: Marcus Jones will take this role over from departed free agent Jonathan Jones, but Marcus himself is entering a contract year. At the very least the team needs a backup for him, and if they don't plan on re-signing him ideally that player would also have starter upside to take over the job next year.

Rotational needs

Running back: The Patriots need to spread out their running back touches more and avoid overworking Rhamondre Stevenson. Adding another back to the mix would help in doing that. In particular, if the team is going to go back to its old ways of splitting snaps under Josh McDaniels, a running back who can shine in the passing game would be ideal, leaving the early down snaps to Stevenson while Antonio Gibson floats between the two roles.

Fullback: Vrabel hinted when he was hired that the team would be bringing back the fullback position. Right now their only option at the position is Giovanni Ricci, who is a hybrid tight end. Will they add a true fullback this week?

Defensive line: The Patriots' defensive line group right now is pretty rush-heavy, without many dedicated run players. Adding a tackle and/or end who can help more in short-yardage situations would give the coaching staff more options matchup-wise.

Inside linebacker: Like on the defensive line, the Patriots got smaller and quicker at this position to win more with athleticism. That will help overall, but adding one linebacker to the mix who specializes against the run could help situationally.

Deep safety: Ever since Devin McCourty retired the Patriots have been missing a true deep safety. Instead they've been playing box safeties and cornerbacks deep, taking players out of position and minimizing their impact. Getting a real free safety back there to play center field would allow others to play their natural positions and allow the cornerbacks to play more aggressive in coverage, elevating the defense overall. While McCourty played the position in a full-time capacity, even adding a player who is just back there in clear passing situations would help.

Immediate starting needs

Wide receiver: Really, the Patriots need two starting wide receivers. They don't have a clear starting outside 'X,' and then one of either a 'Z' or slot receiver - whichever role won't be filled by Stefon Diggs. It's not news this is a need, with the real question being whether or not they can find definitive starters at those spots in this draft.

Left tackle: Arguably the Patriots' most glaring need right now. The only true left tackle currently on the roster is Vederian Lowe. In a draft that's thin at the position - especially after the top 40 picks - the Patriots will need to get aggressive to make sure Drake Maye's blindside is protected in 2025. This may also be a depth need, if the team wants to bring in competition for Lowe for the backup job.

Left guard: Cole Strange, Sidy Sow, and Layden Robinson all project to compete for this starting job right now, but it's tough to say any of them are a definitive starter. There are players in this draft that can be, if the Patriots want to make that kind of investment and have more security at the position.

Pass rusher: Wherever they can get it, the Patriots' pass rush is still at least one player short. We covered defensive ends and outside linebackers as different needs earlier, but between the two it would be a big help if the Patriots can get at least one player who is a factor getting after the quarterback.