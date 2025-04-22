Celtics’ Payton Pritchard wins NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award

Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Fans cheer after a three point basket by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has capped a career-best season by winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, the team announced Tuesday night. The 27-year-old has developed into a strong piece for the Celtics over his career, which has culminated in league recognition.

In 2024-25, Pritchard took a step forward in his role, averaging over 28 minutes per game and 14.3 points. Throughout the season, Pritchard's largest asset continued to be his ability to hit the three-point shot. He averaged 3.2 made threes per game, while hitting it at a strong 40.7% rate. And he did it while starting only three games, as the C's rested starters down the stretch, making him a clear choice for the NBA's best sixth man.

Pritchard is just the fourth Celtic to ever win the award, and the second in three years. Malcolm Brogdon won the award in 2022-2023.

The Celtics have an incredibly deep core, so Pritchard was never going to reach a regular starting role this season. However, he slotted very well into his sixth man role off the bench. Pritchard proved this season that, had he played for a different team, he would have had a chance to earn a starting job.

Nonetheless, as the Celtics' playoff run rolls along, Pritchard is a massive asset. He may not be a star, but he is a dangerous bench piece for a very well-rounded Boston squad.