Jayson Tatum uncertain for Game 2 after latest injury update

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

When Jayson Tatum was writhing on the court after hitting the ground hard in Sunday's Game 1 victory over the Magic, the fans in Boston were certainly concerned for their star. Luckily, he was able to come back and finish the game, but his shooting was slightly off.

It was later revealed that the area of pain for Tatum was the wrist, but JT did tell the media after the game that the X-Rays were "clean." However, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Tuesday that a later MRI revealed a bone bruise in Tatum's shooting wrist. Charania went on to call it a "pain tolerance injury," and said Tatum is "day-to-day," while his status for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Magic is "somewhat up in the air."

In the long run, Tatum's bone bruise could be a big hit for the Celtics. Bone bruises are notorious for lingering, and the C's in an ideal world need Tatum at his best down the stretch. Charania's report that Tatum's status is "up in the air" could mean the Celtics plan on giving him time to rest.

In fact, it could be advantageous to the Celtics to sit Tatum for a game or two. The team already showed in Game 1 that their supporting cast can carry them against the Magic, with both Tatum and Brown both relatively quiet in Game 1 on Sunday. They may not need much out of Tatum to get past the Magic, but would certainly need their MVP candidate to go all the way.

So, they may be better off giving Tatum a few extra days to heal and trust in the others on their roster to get the job done.