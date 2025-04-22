Felger & Mazz Big Board: Tight Ends in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Felger and Mazz Big Board is officially back for the 2025 NFL Draft! The New England Patriots are slated to draft at 4th overall in this year’s draft. Here's a look at the tight ends hit on the Big Board!
TIGHT ENDS HIT ON THE BIG BOARD
AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather #13 of the Auburn Tigers attempts to catch a pass in front of linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. #14 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Harold Fannin Jr - Bowling Green
Rivaldo Fairweather - Auburn
Caden Prieskorn - Ole Miss
