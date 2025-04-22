Draft Week Update: Reiss, Barth weigh in on Pats at 4

As of now, the Patriots are still slated to pick fourth on Thursday. Our latest Draft Week update focuses on what to do with that pick.

We started with Mike Reiss of ESPN, who joins us weekly during the NFL season. Mike echoed the prevailing wisdom of the draft pundits in recent weeks, saying he expects the Pats to take Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick.

Campbell fits the burgeoning Pats culture, according to Reiss, despite there still being questions as to where he'll end up playing. Jalon Walker is another name Mike said to keep an eye on in the upcoming draft. The Georgia EDGE could be a good fit in New England as well.

That brought us to Alex Barth, who's been putting in time in the afternoon with the Felger & Mazz Big Board. He's also handling Sports Hub Headlines on the midday show today, and broadcasting live with Joe Murray for a special Draft Night show on Thursday.